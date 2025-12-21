African States Imposed 193 Internet Shutdowns Across 41 Countries Since 2016

African governments imposed 193 internet shutdowns across 41 countries between 2016 and 2024, doubling from 14 instances in 2016 to 28 in 2024, according to a new open access book providing the first comparative analysis of state sponsored digital blackouts written by African researchers.

The book titled Internet Shutdowns in Africa Technology Rights and Power was co edited by digital rights activist Felicia Anthonio and digital researcher Tony Roberts from the Institute of Development Studies. The publication offers 11 in depth case studies examining how African states use internet disruptions to control information flow during politically sensitive periods.

Ethiopia experienced the most internet shutdowns in Africa with 30 instances over the last decade, using blackouts to silence dissent in the Oromo and Amhara regions while timing shutdowns to coincide with state crackdowns on protests and military actions. Sudan followed with 21 cases, while Algeria and Chad recorded 14 and 10 respectively.

Research examined shutdowns between 2016 and 2024, revealing governments time disruptions to coincide with elections or peaceful protests to repress political opposition and prevent online reporting. Senegal experienced five politically motivated shutdowns in three years transforming the country’s digital landscape while Uganda imposed social media shutdowns during elections fearing dissenting voices including musician and politician Bobi Wine.

Zimbabwe’s government cut internet access in 2019 to quell anti government demonstrations. The High Court later ordered an end to the six day blackout following a lawsuit by civil society organizations. Nigeria avoided the same volume of shutdowns as Sudan or Ethiopia partly because stronger civil society mounted more robust responses to protect free expression rights.

Internet shutdowns intentionally disrupt online or mobile communications, typically ordered by states and implemented by private companies including internet service providers and mobile phone operators. The #KeepItOn coalition, a global network of more than 300 organizations fighting against digital blackouts, documented the 193 shutdowns.

During Ethiopia’s two year internet blackout in Tigray, people could not access life saving information and critical services like healthcare and emergency aid, further endangering lives and livelihoods during the conflict. Sudan imposed complete internet blackouts coinciding with the Khartoum massacre in June 2019 and cut access in October 2021 to prevent information flow about the coup and suppress public outcry.

Shutdowns have increased in sophistication with partial blackouts targeting specific provinces or websites to cut off opposition areas while privileging others. Foreign states, military regimes and warring parties use shutdowns as weapons of war by targeting and destroying telecommunications infrastructure.

Activists resist through virtual private network software to disguise locations, satellite connections not controlled by governments, foreign SIM cards and offline protests despite violent repression. The African Commission on Human and Peoples Rights passed resolutions calling on states to ensure open and secure internet access before, during and after elections.

Private companies implementing shutdown orders have obligations to promote and protect human rights. Collective refusal by internet and mobile companies to contribute to rights violations would represent significant progress in ending this authoritarian practice according to the book.

The book argues shutdowns are not legal, necessary or proportional under international human rights law. African governments signed both the Universal Convention on Human Rights and the African Union Charter on Human and People’s Rights, yet politicians often ignore these commitments to preserve personal power.