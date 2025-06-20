African Sports Leaders Celebrated at Champs for Change and We Will Lead Africa Book Launch in Johannesburg

On the evening of Thursday, June 12, 2025, on the sidelines of the BAL Finals, the Candice Berman Gallery came alive for the launch of the Champs for Change (C4C) & We Will Lead Africa (WWLA) Sports Volume. The event marked not only the unveiling of a first-of-its-kind book but also a moment of collective reflection and celebration of the role of sports in shaping Africa’s future.

The launch, hosted by Champs for Change (C4C) in partnership with We Will Lead Africa (WWLA) and Lions Range Group, brought together leading figures from across the African sports ecosystem, youth voices, and key stakeholders to celebrate the stories of 40 Africans transforming the continent’s sports industry on and off the field.

With contributors and participants from across the continent — including Kenya, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and South Africa — the event underscored the continent-wide momentum behind sports as a force for youth empowerment. The book and initiative have also captured the attention of diaspora communities in the United States, bridging global networks in support of Africa’s next generation of leaders.

Guests were treated to a powerful keynote address by Clare Akamanzi, CEO of NBA Africa, who highlighted the transformative potential of sports on the continent. She shared that since its inception in 2021, the Basketball Africa League (BAL) has contributed over $250 million to Africa’s GDP and helped create more than 37,000 jobs, a great example of sports as an engine of socio-economic growth.

A dynamic fireside chat with Amadou Gallo Fall, President of the Basketball Africa League, offered insight into what it takes to build a professional league in Africa. He spoke passionately about the BAL as a platform for both sporting excellence and broader development, particularly its role as a catalyst for youth empowerment, economic opportunity, and continental pride. Victor Williams, Managing Partner of Lions Range Group and former CEO of NBA Africa, followed with a compelling featured talk on the importance of long-term investment and partnership to help Africa’s sports ecosystem reach its full potential.

The evening also included a high-level panel moderated by Acha Leke (Chairman, McKinsey Africa), featuring book contributors Ibrahim Sagna (Executive Chairman, Silverbacks Holdings), John Manyo-Plange (Head of Strategy & Operations, BAL), and Usher Komugisha (FIFA Media Relations Liaison for Africa), who also served as Master of Ceremonies. A youth panel brought the voices of emerging African sports leaders to the forefront and offered fresh perspectives on the future of sports through youth eyes.

The event also marked the official debut of Champs for Change (C4C), a new social enterprise founded by Memuna Williams, Clarisse Machanguana, and Randy Soumahoro, and dedicated to supporting young Africans aged 16–30 who are passionate about building careers in the sports industry, not just on the field or court. Through mentorship, training, leadership development, and access to networks, C4C aims to develop the next generation of Africa’s sports leaders.

The C4C & WWLA Sports Volume is now available on Amazon in both hardcover and Kindle formats. The book is a vibrant collection of personal stories, leadership journeys, and bold visions. A testament to the power of sports to transform lives, shift narratives, and build a better future for Africa. For those who missed the celebration, the full event is now available to watch on YouTube here.

To learn more about Champs for Change, sponsor books for youth, or explore ways to partner, reach out directly at [email protected] or www.champs4change.org.