African Seed Laws Under Scrutiny in New Podcast Episode

A Malian environmental lawyer has exposed how international seed protection laws threaten traditional farming practices across Africa, warning that recent changes strip farmers of centuries-old rights to save and exchange seeds.

Professor Mohamed Coulibaly, an environmental lawyer and public law expert from Bamako, Mali, has highlighted the dramatic shift from farmer-friendly seed laws to restrictive corporate frameworks in the latest episode of “The Battle for African Agriculture” podcast. His conversation with host Dr. Million Belay reveals how international agreements now limit African farmers’ traditional seed practices.

The podcast series “pulls back the curtain on the enduring legacies of colonialism in Africa’s food systems, challenges corporate-driven narratives, and amplifies agroecological solutions rooted in justice, biodiversity, and food sovereignty.” Episode 4 focuses specifically on the legal battles determining who controls Africa’s seeds and agricultural future.

Coulibaly traced his professional journey from banking law into seed legislation, uncovering how the International Union for the Protection of New Varieties of Plants (UPOV) 1991 fundamentally reshaped plant variety protection across the continent. The legal expert explained that earlier frameworks provided greater flexibility for African agricultural systems.

Under UPOV 1978, countries retained the authority to choose which plant species received protection, and farmers maintained traditional rights to save, reuse, and exchange seeds within their communities. However, UPOV 1991 eliminated this flexibility by applying uniform restrictions to all species and limiting farmers to saving seeds exclusively for their own fields.

The environmental lawyer contrasted these international frameworks with the African Model Law, which attempts to balance commercial breeders’ rights with the traditional rights of farmers and local communities. This regional approach recognizes the unique cultural and agricultural contexts of African farming systems.

Coulibaly recalled how promises of innovation and increased productivity under the Organization Africaine de la Propriété Intellectuelle (OAPI) regional seed system failed to materialize for African farmers. The regional intellectual property organization’s approach has not delivered the anticipated benefits to local agricultural communities.

The legal expert identified the recognition of farmer-managed seed systems as the crucial battle ahead for African agriculture. These traditional systems already provide food security for millions across the continent, yet face increasing pressure from international legal frameworks favoring commercial interests.

“We’re in a narrative war,” states Dr. Belay, who envisions food systems reflecting Africa’s ecological and cultural diversity. The podcast host’s approach aligns with broader efforts to challenge corporate-dominated agricultural policies affecting the continent.

Professor Coulibaly emphasized the need for laws and policies adapted to African realities rather than imported frameworks designed for different agricultural contexts. His analysis suggests that current international seed laws may undermine food sovereignty across the continent.

The conversation forms part of a broader examination of how colonial legacies continue to influence African agriculture through modern legal and policy mechanisms. The podcast “creates a space for resistance, dialogue, and transformation” at a time when industrial agriculture dominates policy discussions.

New episodes of “The Battle for African Agriculture” are released every Friday across multiple platforms including YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and social media channels. The series continues to explore critical issues affecting African food systems and agricultural sovereignty.