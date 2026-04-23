By Bertie Jacobs

Across Africa, education is routinely positioned as the most powerful tool for development, the pathway out of poverty, the foundation of economic growth and the engine of social mobility. But this narrative rests on a critical assumption: that schools are actually functioning as they should. In many places, they are not.

The challenges are not isolated or temporary. They are systemic, layered and mutually reinforcing. Violence, trauma, chronic poverty, overcrowded classrooms, teacher shortages and failing infrastructure are not disruptions to an otherwise functioning system. In much of Africa, they are the system.

Dr. Marelize Vergottini, senior lecturer in Social Work at the North-West University (NWU) in South Africa, describes a crisis that has already taken hold. “Across South Africa, an overwhelming number of recent reports show that learners and teachers are being failed by systemic collapse,” she notes. “These realities strengthen the case for the urgent recognition of School Social Work as a specialised field and for the immediate deployment of these practitioners in schools.”

What makes the problem particularly acute is that schools across Africa are being asked to perform far more than their core educational function. They operate simultaneously as feeding centres, protection systems, mental health facilities and community anchors, often with resources inadequate for even the most basic of those roles.

Food insecurity sits at the centre of this failure. According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), more than one in five people in Africa, over 300 million individuals, face hunger. UNICEF further reports that approximately 64 million children under five in Africa, roughly one in three, experience severe food poverty. In South Africa alone, disruptions to the National School Nutrition Programme have left millions of learners without reliable access to meals, with Statistics South Africa confirming that hunger remains a daily reality for 16.3 percent of children in the country.

These numbers translate directly into learning outcomes. When children arrive hungry, unsafe or emotionally distressed, the cognitive architecture required for learning breaks down. Attention spans contract. Memory suffers. Problem-solving capacity erodes. In South Africa, six out of every ten children experience trauma during childhood, while more than 13 million live in poverty. Similar patterns, even if varying in precise figures, repeat across the continent.

The pressure on teachers compounds everything. Burnout among educators is no longer an exception in many African countries; it is becoming the baseline condition. Overcrowded classrooms, administrative overload and the expectation that teachers absorb and manage the social and psychological needs of their learners are producing a profession under strain that cannot sustain the weight being placed on it.

This is not only a welfare problem. It is an educational outcomes problem, and ultimately a development problem.

The structural response required is not complicated to identify, even if it has been slow to arrive. School social workers, trained specifically to address trauma, family instability, mental health, abuse and the broader social conditions that impede learning, represent exactly the kind of embedded support that schools need but currently lack. Dr. Vergottini is clear on this point. “Every school should have a school social worker as part of its staff. This is a necessity, not an extra.”

In South Africa, draft regulations recognising school social work as a formal professional specialisation were released for public comment in 2020 and remain unfinished six years later. That kind of administrative delay, repeated in various forms across the continent, signals a gap between policy ambition and operational will.

If Africa is serious about education as a development lever, it must confront the conditions under which learning actually takes place. Infrastructure, curriculum and teacher quality all matter enormously. But none of those investments will reach their potential without also addressing the psychosocial realities facing millions of children who sit in classrooms physically present but cognitively and emotionally unreachable.

The question is no longer whether African school systems are under pressure. The question is whether governments will match the scale of the crisis with a response equal to it.