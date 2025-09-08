African Scholar Advocates Universal Policies to Combat Xenophobia

A University of Ghana academic has called for inclusive social policies as essential tools for nation-building across Africa, arguing that targeted programs risk fueling xenophobic tensions that undermine continental solidarity.

Dr Rosina Foli addressed North-West University’s School of Government Studies during a recent webinar, highlighting how social policy similarities between Ghana and South Africa raise critical questions about foreign national treatment and cross-border solidarity mechanisms.

The webinar explored how public concerns over foreign nationals shape solidarity across the continent, with Foli emphasizing that social policy must extend beyond poverty alleviation to encompass broader nation-building objectives.

“Social policy is a collective effort to protect citizens and preserve lives,” Foli explained during her presentation titled “Social Policy as Nation Building: The Context of African Politics, Construction of National Identities, and Solidarities.” She argued that effective policies address redistribution, production, protection, reproduction, and social integration simultaneously.

The discussion comes amid rising xenophobic tensions across Africa, with South Africa facing increasing anti-immigrant populism that scapegoats migrants for governance failures and several African countries experiencing “medical xenophobia” against migrants.

Foli traced social policy evolution from colonial discrimination through post-independence unity efforts to structural adjustment constraints. “During colonial times, policies were discriminatory and excluded indigenous populations,” she noted. “After independence, nationalist leaders turned to social programmes to reverse that exclusion and forge unity.”

However, 1980s structural adjustment programs limited state roles and weakened social cohesion, creating conditions for contemporary divisions. The academic emphasized that targeted programs can create exclusion problems while universal policies foster solidarity through shared citizenship experiences.

“Universal education, healthcare and grants remind citizens that they belong to the state and to one another,” Foli argued, connecting inclusive service provision to reduced ethnic divisions and enhanced national unity.

The webinar represents ongoing cooperation between North-West University and the University of Ghana, including nutrition research collaboration supported by the Supporting Nutrition Research and Education in Africa (SuNREA) project.

Current migration patterns across Africa highlight the urgency of inclusive policy frameworks. African migration trends for 2025 emphasize the need for regional innovation to accommodate intracontinental population movements, while existing approaches often exacerbate rather than resolve social tensions.

Foli specifically addressed migration and xenophobia connections, noting that politicized or uneven service delivery fuels intergroup tensions. “Inclusive policies must extend to residents and migrants to prevent divisions,” she stressed, arguing that effective state service provision weakens ethnic exclusion bonds.

The academic collaboration reflects broader recognition that African universities must engage with continental challenges through shared research and policy dialogue. The webinar addressed how social policy politics have polarized Africans and explored facilitating solidarity, compassion, and rule of law.

South Africa’s experience illustrates both opportunities and challenges in social policy implementation. Despite extensive social programs, 23 percent of children live in severe food poverty, placing the country among 20 nations accounting for 65 percent of global child food poverty.

Foli concluded by emphasizing dialogue and regional cooperation importance. “Promoting civic education, regional solidarity and participatory policymaking will help Africans to see themselves as part of a shared community,” she stated.

Her framework positions social policy as transcending welfare provision to encompass nation-building through inclusive citizenship creation. This approach addresses immediate service needs while building long-term social cohesion across diverse populations.

The presentation highlighted tensions between targeted assistance efficiency and universal provision’s solidarity benefits. While targeted programs may address specific needs more effectively, universal approaches create shared experiences that strengthen national identity.

Academic exchanges like this webinar demonstrate growing recognition that African development challenges require continental perspectives and collaborative solutions. Universities increasingly serve as platforms for policy dialogue addressing shared governance, migration, and social cohesion issues.

The discussion emphasized that effective social policy requires understanding historical contexts, contemporary challenges, and regional dynamics simultaneously. Colonial legacies, post-independence experiences, and globalization pressures all influence current policy effectiveness.

Foli’s analysis suggests that African countries face similar challenges in balancing efficiency with equity, national identity with diversity, and local needs with regional integration. Social policy design must navigate these tensions while building inclusive societies.

The webinar represents broader trends toward academic collaboration addressing continental challenges through comparative analysis and shared learning. Such exchanges enable policy learning across contexts while respecting local specificities.

As African countries continue developing social protection systems, experiences from Ghana, South Africa, and other nations provide valuable lessons for inclusive policy design that strengthens rather than divides societies.