African Researcher Develops Sustainable Feed for Indigenous Chickens

Melokuhle Queeneth Magagula, a Master of Science graduate in Animal Science from North West University (NWU), has earned national and international acclaim for innovative research transforming indigenous tree pods into sustainable poultry feed through mushroom fermentation. Her groundbreaking study, published in Scientific Reports within the Nature portfolio, demonstrates how Vachellia erioloba pods can enhance meat quality in indigenous Boschveld chickens without compromising growth performance.

The research focused on valorisation of Vachellia erioloba pods, fruits from an indigenous mokala tree species widely found in North West Province and other inland regions of the Southern African Development Community (SADC). Magagula graduated with distinction from the Faculty of Natural and Agricultural Sciences under supervision of Dr. DMN Mthiyane, who praised the scientific rigour and regional relevance of the project.

High fibre content and antinutritional phytochemicals typically limit utilisation of Vachellia erioloba pods as feed additives for poultry, but Magagula demonstrated the pods can be solid state fermented using oyster mushrooms, improving their nutritional utility as spent substrate suitable for indigenous chicken diets. The biotechnology approach transforms an underutilised indigenous resource into valuable livestock feed.

The study investigated effects of dietary incorporation of Vachellia erioloba oyster mushroom spent substrate (OMSS) on growth performance, carcass traits, visceral organs, haemato-biochemistry, and meat quality including fatty acid composition in Boschveld chickens. Researchers employed a completely randomised design involving 250 four week old mixed gender chicks.

Birds were randomly allotted to 25 pens and offered five treatment diets containing 0 percent, 1.25 percent, 2.5 percent, 5 percent, and 10 percent OMSS, each with five replicates of 10 birds, over a 12 week feeding trial followed by slaughter for data collection and analysis. The controlled experimental approach allowed precise measurement of the substrate’s effects across multiple physiological parameters.

Key findings revealed that dietary OMSS incorporation did not negatively affect carcass characteristics, visceral organs, or overall growth performance. However, the spent substrate decreased meat myristic, palmitic, palmitoleic, and oleic acids, as well as total polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs), monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs), and omega 6 PUFAs. These changes contributed to improved nutritional quality of the meat.

In contrast, dietary OMSS increased meat stearic, docosahexaenoic, and tricosanoic acid concentrations as well as total saturated fatty acids and omega 3 PUFAs. Most significantly, the meat omega 6 to omega 3 PUFA ratio decreased substantially, with birds fed 2.5 percent OMSS achieving the lowest and most desirable ratio of 3.63. This ratio improvement holds important implications for human health.

Results demonstrate that feeding Vachellia erioloba pods derived OMSS at 2.5 percent inclusion level enhances nutritional healthiness of meat, notably improving fatty acid composition, without majorly affecting physico-chemical quality or bird growth performance, carcass traits, and haemato-biochemistry. The optimal inclusion rate provides practical guidance for feed formulation.

The research adds valuable scientific knowledge to sustainable animal nutrition while offering practical solutions for smallholder and rural poultry producers. By transforming an underutilised indigenous resource into biotechnologically enhanced feed, the study promotes circular agriculture and environmental sustainability across southern Africa. Rural farmers can potentially reduce feed costs while improving product quality.

Dr. Mthiyane highlighted the project as a model for integrating local biodiversity and biotechnology to strengthen food system resilience in the SADC region. The approach exemplifies how indigenous knowledge combined with modern biotechnology can address contemporary agricultural challenges. Small scale farmers throughout southern Africa could benefit from adopting these practices.

Magagula reflected on her academic journey, explaining that her research was inspired by the need to find sustainable, locally sourced feed options supporting both farmers and the environment. She noted that Vachellia erioloba pods represent a natural resource that, through biotechnology, can contribute meaningfully to food security and circular agriculture in Africa.

The NWU continues making strides in pioneering research addressing sustainability and food security challenges across southern Africa. Magagula’s study reflects the university’s commitment to advancing science directly supporting rural development, environmental stewardship, and the circular bioeconomy. Her work demonstrates how academic research can deliver tangible benefits to agricultural communities.

Indigenous Boschveld chickens represent an important genetic resource adapted to African conditions, offering disease resistance and environmental tolerance superior to commercial breeds. Improving their production efficiency through sustainable feeding strategies could strengthen food security while preserving genetic diversity. The research contributes to broader efforts promoting indigenous livestock breeds.

Vachellia erioloba, commonly known as camelthorn or mokala tree, grows naturally across semi-arid regions of southern Africa including South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Angola, Mozambique, Zambia, and Eswatini. The hardy species thrives in harsh environments where few others survive, producing abundant pods that previously had limited economic value.

Oyster mushrooms employed in the fermentation process secrete ligninolytic enzymes particularly effective in biodegrading fibre including recalcitrant lignin and various noxious compounds, transforming them into less toxic molecules. This biological processing reduces antinutritional factors while enhancing protein content, minerals, and beneficial compounds in the substrate.