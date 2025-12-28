African Payment System Gains Traction as Dollar Shortages Persist

The Pan African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) is gaining momentum across the continent as African countries seek alternatives to dollar dependence for cross border trade.

PAPSS enables importers and exporters to settle transactions in their domestic currencies, with central banks handling net settlement behind the scenes. The system completes transactions in seconds, compared with days under traditional correspondent banking arrangements, offering potential relief to economies struggling with chronic foreign exchange shortages.

The implications extend beyond convenience for many African economies grappling with tight dollar liquidity driven by weaker export earnings, rising debt service costs and capital outflows. By reducing the need for dollars in regional trade, PAPSS could help conserve scarce foreign exchange reserves and lower pressure on exchange rates.

Since its official launch in January 2022, PAPSS has expanded rapidly across the continent. As of late 2025, the system connects 18 to 19 countries across four African regions, with more than 150 commercial banks and 14 national payment switches integrated into the network. The system is forecast to save the continent more than US$5 billion annually in payment transaction costs previously lost to currency conversions and offshore correspondent banking fees.

According to PAPSS Chief Executive Officer Mike Ogbalu III, banks connected to the system have experienced transaction volume surges of over 1,000 percent through digital channels integration. The system has also reduced intra Africa cross border transaction costs among participating countries and enabled savings of up to 27 percent for end users.

Countries currently connected to PAPSS include Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Rwanda, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Egypt and members of the West African Monetary Zone. Morocco became the 17th country to join in July 2025, while Algeria joined as the 18th member in August. PAPSS aims to onboard 500 million bank accounts from 30 countries by the end of 2025, according to Ogbalu.

The system was developed by the African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank) in partnership with the African Union and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat. It was first announced at the 12th Extraordinary Summit of the African Union in Niamey, Niger, in July 2019, and adopted as a key instrument for implementing AfCFTA.

Under the traditional system, a trader in Ghana buying goods from Nigeria often needs dollars to settle the transaction, even though neither party earns revenue in US currency. That reliance has exposed African trade to foreign exchange volatility, rising correspondent banking fees and persistent shortages of foreign exchange in local markets.

PAPSS addresses this by enabling direct settlements in local currencies. The system performs validation checks on payment instructions before routing them through the beneficiary’s central bank to the recipient’s local bank account. On a daily basis, PAPSS settles the balance of all transactions among individual African currencies, netting them out before midnight, with central banks resolving the remaining difference.

For banks, local currency settlement also opens new revenue opportunities. Instead of routing transactions through offshore correspondent banks, African lenders can retain transaction flows within the continent, deepening relationships with corporate and small and medium sized enterprise clients engaged in regional trade.

Nigeria simplified its PAPSS documentation requirements in April 2025, requiring only basic Know Your Customer and Anti Money Laundering documents for clearance of payments under US$2,000 for individuals and US$5,000 for corporates per month. As of May 2025, 22 Nigerian banks were connected to the system.

Individual banks have reported significant volumes. In August, Fidelity Bank disclosed it had processed over NGN 46 billion through PAPSS since adopting the system, with settlement times completed in under two minutes. KCB Group in Kenya and Bank of Kigali in Rwanda officially launched PAPSS integration in February and March 2025 respectively.

The platform has expanded beyond basic instant payments. In July 2025, PAPSS unveiled the PAPSS African Currency Marketplace in collaboration with technology firm Interstellar. The marketplace enables direct exchange of African currencies without passing through hard currencies, addressing the continent’s longstanding challenge of currency inconvertibility.

Also in June 2025, PAPSS launched PAPSSCARD, the continent’s first Pan African card scheme developed jointly with Afreximbank and Mercury Payment Services. The card processes transactions entirely within Africa, keeping value, data and economic benefits on the continent rather than routing payments through global card networks.

The broader ambition is financial autonomy. PAPSS embeds compliance checks, messaging and settlement within African financial infrastructure, reducing reliance on systems outside the continent. This strengthens resilience at a time when global financial conditions are tightening.

However, adoption remains uneven. While transaction volumes have grown sharply among early adopters, many businesses remain unaware the system exists. Not all banks are fully integrated, some central banks are still finalizing settlement rules, and liquidity arrangements continue to mature. Mobile money networks and national instant payment systems still process the majority of daily transaction volume across Africa.

Wider uptake by regional central banks, particularly in francophone West and Central Africa, would mark a major inflection point. If adoption accelerates, local currency settlement could become one of AfCFTA’s most practical tools, not only for expanding trade but also for easing the dollar constraint that has long weighed on African economies.