African Organization Praises Qatar’s US$300 Billion Investment Commitment

A continental advocacy group has welcomed Qatar’s reported commitment to invest $300 billion across several African nations, calling it a historic development for the region’s economic prospects.

The New African Charter International announced Friday that Qatar-based Al Mansour Group plans to channel the massive investment into countries including Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, Burundi, and Zimbabwe. The organization described the commitment as unprecedented support for African economic development.

“This partnership should be seen as a source of strength in overcoming economic difficulties faced by the African continent,” stated Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh, founder of the advocacy group. The announcement comes as African nations continue seeking foreign investment to boost infrastructure and economic growth.

The organization used the occasion to highlight ongoing challenges in Africa’s Sahel region, where Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger face security concerns. According to the statement, these countries have experienced significant disruption over the past 14 years due to extremist activities and regional instability.

Sankoh’s group called on Qatar to extend investment consideration to the troubled Sahel region, arguing that economic development could help address underlying stability issues. The statement praised Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani for the country’s global development initiatives.

The advocacy organization emphasized that recipient African governments should manage any incoming investments transparently to benefit all citizens. They positioned Qatar’s engagement as part of broader efforts to strengthen Africa’s economic foundation and political stability.

Qatar has expanded its international investment portfolio significantly in recent years, with projects spanning multiple continents. The Gulf state has particularly focused on infrastructure, energy, and technology sectors in emerging markets.

The announcement reflects growing economic ties between Gulf states and African nations, as both regions seek to diversify their economic partnerships beyond traditional Western allies.