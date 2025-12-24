African Nations Prioritize Domestic Natural Gas Use for Energy Security

African countries are increasingly channeling natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) toward domestic consumption to strengthen power generation, industrial development, and energy security, according to the State of African Energy: 2026 Outlook Report released this week.

The report indicates that gas-producing nations are shifting from treating natural gas primarily as an export commodity, instead integrating it into national energy strategies to drive economic development.

Natural gas currently supplies approximately 40 per cent of Africa’s electricity, with total production expected to reach roughly 331 billion cubic metres in 2025, led by Algeria, Nigeria, and Egypt. Gas-fired power capacity across the continent could expand by more than 77 gigawatts by 2050, supporting grid stability as renewable energy capacity increases.

NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC), stated that natural gas offers African countries a practical pathway to energy independence while supporting long-term sustainability goals.

Angola exemplifies the shift toward domestic gas utilization. Gas supplies already support the 750-megawatt Soyo combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) plant, which has helped stabilize electricity generation during periods of hydropower shortfall since its commissioning in 2018. Ayuk highlighted Angola’s Gas Master Plan, which includes plans for fertilizer, ammonia, and methanol facilities by 2030, demonstrating how gas development can anchor industrial expansion while reducing reliance on imported fuels. The proposed ammonia plant, set for construction in 2025 and operations by 2027, could demand up to 80 million cubic feet per day by 2035.

Ongoing upstream developments, including the Sanha Lean Gas project and non-associated gas discoveries, are expected to strengthen long-term supply for both domestic use and LNG exports. The New Gas Consortium, a joint venture headed by Azule Energy, is targeting numerous developments on multiple blocks that are expected to ramp up LNG capacity by 2026.

Mauritania and Senegal became LNG exporters in 2025 following the commissioning of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project, a joint offshore development. The project achieved first gas on December 31, 2024, with first LNG production following in February 2025. Located on the maritime border of Mauritania and Senegal, the GTA project is one of Africa’s deepest offshore gas developments, with reserves estimated at over 15 trillion cubic feet. The project has generated thousands of local jobs and involved hundreds of domestic companies across both countries.

Ayuk noted that domestic gas obligations embedded in the GTA project highlight how LNG developments can be structured to support local power generation and industrial activity alongside exports. Each country is expected to receive about 35 million standard cubic feet of gas per day for domestic use, with Senegal planning to channel supplies into gas-fired power plants starting in 2026.

The report emphasizes the role of Africa’s regional power pools in maximizing benefits from gas-to-power investments. The Southern African Power Pool (SAPP) was established in August 1995 under the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and remains the most advanced power pool in Africa. SAPP membership comprises both national power utilities and Independent Power Producers from 12 countries in the SADC region, with an installed capacity of about 72 gigawatts. West and East African pools continue to expand cross-border electricity trade. The Eastern Africa Power Pool (EAPP), established in 2005, now has 13 member countries and 14 member utilities.

Ayuk suggested that greater regional integration could help link gas-producing countries with power-deficit markets and improve overall energy access across the continent. Natural gas is increasingly positioned as a transition fuel that can support economic growth while producing fewer emissions than coal or oil. Expanding LNG capacity alongside domestic gas use, Ayuk emphasized, will be critical to ensuring reliable power supply as Africa scales up renewable energy.