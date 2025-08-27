African Nations Prioritize Debt Over Citizens as Crisis Deepens

African governments are channeling more resources into debt servicing than critical social programs, starving education and healthcare systems while millions face deteriorating public services across the continent.

The stark reality emerged as trade union leaders prepare for a major debt cancellation rally in Ghana’s capital this week. Continental debt levels reached $2.14 trillion in 2024, forcing countries into painful austerity measures that hit ordinary citizens hardest.

Akhator Joel Odigie, who leads the African Regional Organization of the International Trade Union Confederation, says the numbers tell a troubling story. Twenty-two African nations now face high debt distress risks, while Ghana, Zambia, Ethiopia and Chad have already defaulted on their obligations.

The human cost is staggering. Seven countries spend more on interest payments than educating their children. Twenty-five prioritize debt servicing over healthcare for their populations. Workers face frozen wages and reduced services as governments slash spending to meet creditor demands.

“Debt becomes dangerous when it serves lenders rather than citizens,” Odigie explained before Thursday’s Pan-African Rally for Debt Cancellation and Trade Justice. “Smart borrowing builds infrastructure and creates jobs. Reckless borrowing traps nations in endless cycles of dependency.”

The crisis deepens as Africa hemorrhages $41 billion annually through illicit financial flows and tax avoidance schemes. This outflow exceeds what the continent receives from foreign aid and diaspora remittances combined, making recovery even more challenging.

Trade arrangements add another layer of complexity. Odigie warns that Africa’s Continental Free Trade Area could worsen inequality if it prioritizes economic growth over job creation. The trade pact must deliver decent employment opportunities or risk pushing workers deeper into poverty.

International creditors bear responsibility for creating fairer lending terms, according to union leaders mobilizing support across the continent. The Accra rally will bring together workers, civil society groups and political figures including Ghana’s Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

Recent African Union declarations from May highlight the urgency of structural reforms. Leaders call for better domestic revenue collection, transparent public spending and debt architecture that serves development goals rather than external interests.

The path forward requires fundamental changes in how Africa approaches borrowing and spending. Loans should build productive capacity, expand employment and strengthen economic resilience rather than simply service existing obligations.

“Sovereignty means borrowing wisely,” Odigie concluded. “Africa needs debt that creates value for its people, not perpetual servitude to creditors.”