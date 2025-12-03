African Nations Must Boost Resource Contract Negotiation

Claude Kabemba, Executive Director of the Southern Africa Resource Watch (SARW), has called on African countries to strengthen their capacity to negotiate contracts and assert control over natural resource pricing. His appeal comes as the continent sits on approximately 30 percent of the world’s critical mineral reserves but generates only about 40 percent of potential revenue from these resources.

Speaking about the continent’s mineral wealth, Kabemba highlighted a fundamental gap between resource abundance and industrial capacity. African nations possess vast deposits of cobalt, lithium, copper, and other minerals essential for the global energy transition, yet many lack the infrastructure to process these materials domestically.

Kabemba emphasized the need for immediate revenue maximization while simultaneously building long-term industrial capacity. He stressed that African countries should focus on expanding their negotiation capabilities to collect significant revenue from resource extraction, even before developing full processing capabilities. According to recent analysis, African countries could potentially increase fiscal revenues by capturing a larger share of resource rents, missing out on about 1.7 percent of GDP in potential tax and royalty income.

The resource governance expert pointed to Africa’s position of strength in global markets. With the International Energy Agency projecting that mineral demand for clean energy technologies will almost triple by 2030 and quadruple by 2040, African nations have unprecedented leverage. Kabemba argued that developing robust negotiation frameworks and policy structures would enable countries to determine mineral values rather than accepting prices dictated by external markets.

Past mining deals have often been characterized by information asymmetries, opacity, environmental concerns, and insufficient provisions to foster local supply chains. Many African governments agreed to contracts with stabilization clauses that made them guarantors of projects while shielding foreign investors from political risk. These agreements were frequently signed without complete geological data, creating revenue deficits and renegotiation difficulties.

Kabemba’s organization, SARW, monitors corporate and government conduct in natural resource extraction across Southern Africa. The think tank assesses whether extraction activities contribute to sustainable development and uplift economic conditions in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region. With 27 years of experience in research, policy, and advocacy, Kabemba has become a recognized expert in natural resources governance, particularly regarding the geopolitics of green minerals and the global energy transition.

The call for improved negotiation capacity aligns with broader continental strategies. Africa’s visions and strategies such as Agenda 2063, the Africa Mining Vision, the African Commodity Strategy, and the forthcoming African Green Minerals Strategy collectively emphasize the need for Africa to transform its mineral wealth into sustainable, value-added industries. These frameworks advocate for responsible extraction and processing while promoting industrialization and green technology development.

Revenue generated from enhanced resource contracts could be strategically reinvested in other economic sectors, Kabemba suggested. This approach would foster industrialization, economic diversification, and sustainable growth across the continent. African nations must embrace a holistic approach that entails not only extracting and exporting raw minerals but also adding value domestically through processing and manufacturing to gain a larger share of the global market.

The timing appears critical for African policymakers. Global demand for critical minerals is accelerating as countries transition away from fossil fuels. Between 2022 and 2050, demand for nickel will double, cobalt triple and lithium rise tenfold. This surge presents what experts describe as a historic opportunity for African nations to leverage their geological advantages for economic transformation.

However, challenges remain substantial. Infrastructure gaps, financing constraints, and energy deficits continue to hamper value addition efforts. Many African countries lack the power grid capacity and sustainable energy systems necessary to support refineries and processing plants. Regional cooperation through mechanisms like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) will be essential to create larger markets attractive to investors.

Kabemba’s message emphasizes urgency. African countries must move beyond exporting raw materials and position themselves as active participants in global value chains. By combining immediate revenue collection through better negotiated contracts with long-term strategies for domestic processing and manufacturing, the continent can transform its resource wealth into broad-based prosperity and inclusive development.