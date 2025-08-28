African Music Awards Announces Record Nominations for 2025 Edition

The All Africa Music Awards has unveiled nominations for its 2025 ceremony following a record-breaking 10,717 entries, with established stars facing strong challenges from emerging artists across the continent.

Nigeria’s Burna Boy and Davido lead with five nominations each, while South Africa’s DJ Maphorisa and Morocco’s El Grande Toto match their tally. The nominations represent the highest number of submissions in the awards’ 12-year history, according to organizers.

Davido’s album “5ive” and Burna Boy’s “No Sign of Weakness” both secured Album of the Year nominations alongside spots for their singles in Song of the Year categories. DJ Maphorisa earned recognition for Best African DJ while El Grande Toto’s “Salgoat” album gained international attention.

Rising star Shallipopi from Nigeria claimed four nominations including Artiste of the Year and Song of the Year for his collaboration “Laho.” Senegal’s Mia Guissé and Ghana’s Moliy each received five nominations, highlighting increased female representation in major categories.

Egypt’s Amr Diab, one of the Middle East’s best-selling artists, secured four nominations. Côte d’Ivoire’s Himra earned three nominations including Album of the Year for “Big Aka 4 Aka Kai,” establishing himself among the year’s strongest newcomers.

Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz continued his East African dominance with four nominations, while South Africa’s Tyla and Eswatini’s Uncle Waffles each earned four nods, reflecting the growing influence of Amapiano and Afro-house genres.

The 13-member international jury completed adjudication over 10 days, shortlisting 343 nominees across 40 categories representing Africa’s five regions and diaspora communities. Categories span from traditional African music to contemporary genres including hip-hop, R&B, and electronic dance music.

Diaspora artists featured prominently with nominees including DJ Snake, Gazo, and Tayc representing African talent in France, while Aya Nakamura, Darkoo, and others showcase the continent’s global reach.

Public voting opens globally on September 10 through the official AFRIMA website, allowing music fans across Africa and international communities to participate in selecting winners. Voting closes November 30, the eve of the main awards ceremony.

“This is global. This is AFRIMA, the biggest music entity on the face of the continent,” said jury member Delani Makhalima, representing Southern Africa on the panel. He described the nominations as proof of African music’s evolution from marginalized art form to international phenomenon.

The African Union Commission partners with AFRIMA organizers alongside Nigeria’s federal government and host city Lagos State. The celebration runs November 25-30, featuring industry summits, nominee parties, and cultural events culminating in the main ceremony.

The awards ceremony will broadcast live to over 84 countries worldwide, showcasing African musical talent to international audiences. Categories recognize achievements from inspirational music and jazz to contemporary pop and traditional forms.

Notable Album of the Year contenders include releases from AMR Diab, Burna Boy, Davido, Didi B, DJ Maphorisa, El Grande Toto, Himra, Kelvin Momo, and Mali’s Tinariwen. Song of the Year nominees feature collaborations spanning multiple countries and genres.

The nominations reflect ongoing shifts in African music, with Afrobeats, Amapiano, and North African hip-hop gaining international recognition. Streaming platforms and social media have enabled artists from smaller markets to compete alongside established industry giants.