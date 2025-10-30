African Media Agency (AMA) Expands Operations to Ghana with Appointment of Angela Akua Asante

The pan-African communications agency strengthens its West African footprint with a new local operation in Accra, deepening its ability to provide market insight and communications expertise in one of Africa’s most dynamic economies.

African Media Agency (AMA), a leading independent pan-African communications and public relations firm with offices in New York, Abidjan, Durban, and local presence in 30 African markets, is proud to announce the launch of its on-the-ground operations in Ghana, marking another milestone in its mission to offer localized, insight-driven communication across the continent.

The move comes at a time when Ghana continues to assert itself as one of West Africa’s most stable, innovative, and forward-looking economies. According to the World Bank, Ghana’s GDP is projected to grow by 4.4% in 2025, driven by strong performance in services, agriculture, digital innovation, and renewable energy. The country has also become a rising hub for fintech, creative industries, and tech-enabled entrepreneurship, attracting regional and global investors eager to tap into its young, connected population.

Establishing operations in Accra enables AMA to provide clients with a deeper understanding of Ghana’s evolving markets, from consumer behavior and media trends to policy and innovation landscapes. Supported by teams in 30 African countries, AMA combines market intelligence with strategic communication to help organizations build meaningful presence and impact.

To lead this new chapter, AMA has appointed Angela Akua Asante as Senior Communications Consultant. This follows her fruitful collaboration with the agency since 2023 as an independent consultant on various pan-African health-related projects.

Ms. Asante is a highly experienced bilingual (French/English) Communications and Design Thinking Strategist who has led PR campaigns, content strategies, mediations, and media productions for the European Union and the Embassy of France in Ghana among others. Her extensive background includes working as the Ghana-based French-speaking correspondent for the BBC World Service’s BBC Afrique and covering four FIFA World Cup tournaments across men’s and women’s football.

With her deep understanding of Ghana’s media and business landscape, Angela will head client strategy, media engagement, and partnership development, ensuring that AMA delivers culturally resonant and impactful campaigns.

“Ghana has long been one of our most active markets: vibrant, entrepreneurial, and full of creative energy,” said Eloïne Barry, Founder and CEO of African Media Agency. “Our presence here strengthens our role as a partner for brands seeking to enter or expand across Africa. We go beyond communication, we provide the cultural fluency, networks, and insights needed to navigate complex markets and build sustainable trust.”

AMA’s Ghana office will provide the agency’s full suite of services — from strategic communication and media relations to market research, digital content, and event management.