African Manufacturers Commit to Healthcare Self-Reliance at Accra Summit

The 2025 African Healthcare Manufacturing Trade Exhibition and Conference (AHMTEC) concluded in Accra with manufacturers and policymakers pledging to advance healthcare self-reliance through the Accra Declaration, a roadmap for scaling local production across the continent.

The three-day conference, held from October 7 to 9, brought together 264 participants, including representatives from 60 manufacturers and 110 organisations, with coverage from 24 media outlets. Now in its second year, AHMTEC focused on developing industry-led solutions to reduce Africa’s dependence on imported healthcare products.

The Government of Ghana led the opening and closing ceremonies, reaffirming its commitment to invest in regional manufacturing. Ghanaian manufacturers showcased their facilities through organised site visits during the event.

A major milestone was the launch of the African Manufacturing Market Intelligence and Network Analysis (AMMINA) platform, spearheaded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) with support from Health 4 Development. The platform consolidates data from 18 countries, covering 700 manufacturers and 2,570 products, to guide strategic decision-making and investment.

“The platform will guide strategic decision-making and investment across the continent’s healthcare manufacturing sector,” organisers stated.

The African Medicines Agency (AMA), Africa CDC and African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD) participated actively, reinforcing continental leadership in healthcare industrialisation. The Women in Healthcare Manufacturing (WiHMA) network engaged with Unitaid on its $50 million Regional Manufacturing for Equitable Access in Africa (RMEA) initiative, focusing on expanding capacity for treatments related to HIV/AIDS, malaria and maternal health.

The Accra Declaration outlines commitments to scale investment in quality-assured healthcare products and strengthen manufacturing capacity. It emphasises market access, urging procurement stakeholders to prioritise locally produced goods. The declaration calls for regulatory harmonisation and establishment of a Healthcare Manufacturing Funders Forum to mobilise innovative financing.

The next AHMTEC will take place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from October 6 to 8, 2026, to assess progress and deepen cooperation toward building a sustainable healthcare manufacturing industry across Africa.