African Leaders Urge Investment in Practical Energy Projects

Energy leaders will push global financiers to fund ready projects at the G20 Africa Investment Forum in Johannesburg on 21 November 2025.

African energy leaders are urging global financiers and policymakers to fund practical, investment-ready projects over focusing on ideological debates. This call to action comes ahead of the G20 Africa Energy Investment Forum scheduled for 21 November 2025 in Johannesburg.

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) is organizing the forum to connect G20 governments and institutional investors with African stakeholders. The goal is to direct global capital towards the continent’s key energy and infrastructure needs. This initiative is part of a larger effort to industrialize Africa, expand energy access, and eliminate energy poverty by 2030.

The event strategically bridges the AEC’s African Energy Week and the upcoming G20 Leaders’ Summit in South Africa. It will focus on practical financing and project preparation to unlock opportunities in oil, gas, renewables, and power infrastructure.

The forum addresses a critical gap. Africa’s energy demand is projected to quadruple by 2040. Despite holding over 620 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 125 billion barrels of oil, and vast renewable potential, access remains low. Approximately 600 million people lack electricity, and 900 million rely on unsafe cooking methods.

The AEC contends that Africa’s growth depends on affordable, reliable energy from all sources. The chamber advocates for pragmatic financing models without restrictive conditions. The forum’s agenda aligns with South Africa’s G20 Presidency themes of inclusive growth, infrastructure finance, and a just energy transition.

Targeted sessions will cover blended finance, regional gas use, and low-carbon technology. The gathering aims to mobilize capital for infrastructure projects that offer immediate social and economic benefits. The forum is positioned as a turning point to move Africa from energy potential to actionable project delivery.