African Leaders Unite for ADF17 Funding

African leaders and development partners are rallying for robust funding of the African Development Fund’s 17th replenishment as the continent gathers for a critical climate summit in Addis Ababa this week.

The Second Africa Climate Summit begins today in Ethiopia’s capital, bringing together over 25,000 delegates including policymakers, climate experts and financial institutions. The three-day gathering presents a pivotal moment for advancing Africa’s climate agenda while securing essential development financing.

The ONE Campaign, Open Society and African Center for Economic Transformation will host a high-profile side event highlighting how the African Development Fund delivers climate solutions across the continent. Their “From Risk to Resilience” session emphasizes the urgent need for adequate ADF-17 funding ahead of the December 2025 pledging conference.

Since inception, the ADF has channeled over 45 billion dollars in investments across 37 low-income African countries, with nearly half targeting fragile economies. The fund supports climate-smart agriculture, energy infrastructure and regional integration initiatives that strengthen vulnerable communities against climate impacts.

Successful ADF projects include Senegal’s local rice production initiative, which enhances food security and reduces import dependency, alongside Liberia’s Yookudi Clinic providing essential healthcare services. These investments demonstrate tangible community-level improvements through strategic development financing.

African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina has urged shareholders to support an ambitious 25 billion dollar target for ADF-17, significantly higher than the previous cycle’s 9 billion dollars. However, even matching previous funding levels would represent a major achievement given current global financial constraints.

Kerezhi Sebany from the ONE Campaign emphasized the fund’s vital role in driving climate resilience across Africa. She highlighted how strategic investments in agriculture, energy and infrastructure create measurable improvements while empowering young people and supporting sustainable economic growth.

The timing proves critical as multiple development funds compete for donor attention in what experts term a “development finance traffic jam.” The next ADF-17 consultative meeting with development partners is scheduled for September 18-19, 2025, building momentum toward the final pledging session in December.

Without adequate ADF-17 funding, advocates warn that hard-won development gains risk stalling, leaving vulnerable communities exposed to climate impacts. The summit provides a once-in-a-generation opportunity to position Africa’s climate resilience and economic transformation at the center of global development priorities.