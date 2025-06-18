African Leaders to Convene in Malabo to Accelerate Continental Integration

Top African policymakers and business leaders will gather in Equatorial Guinea’s capital next month for a high-level summit aimed at advancing economic mobility and regional connectivity.

The Malabo Leaders’ Breakfast, scheduled for July 13 under President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo’s patronage, seeks to transform continental integration commitments into actionable plans.

Organized by the Africa Prosperity Network, Invest Equatorial Guinea, and the AfCFTA Secretariat, the event will focus on financing critical infrastructure and removing trade barriers. A centerpiece initiative includes launching the Integrated Infrastructure Growth Fund, which aims to mobilize $20 billion annually through small contributions from Africa’s growing middle class.

“Malabo moves us from diagnosis to implementation,” said APN executive director Sidig El Toum, referencing the “Dollar a Day Fund” concept proposed by former AU chair Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. The agenda prioritizes visa liberalization, logistics cost reduction, and accelerating the Single African Air Transport Market – key components for realizing the AfCFTA’s potential.

Equatorial Guinea positions itself as an emerging investment hub, with the summit showcasing its infrastructure and stable business environment. The gathering will unite heads of state, regional economic bloc leaders, and private sector executives from aviation, fintech, and construction sectors to forge practical solutions for continental connectivity.