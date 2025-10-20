African Leaders Push Water Security Agenda at Madrid Climate Summit

African ministers are gathering in Spain this week to address what experts call the continent’s most pressing crisis: water security amid accelerating climate change. The meeting comes as nearly 400 million people across sub-Saharan Africa continue living without access to safe drinking water.

The 2025 Sector Ministers’ Meeting opens on October 22 in Madrid, bringing together government representatives from over 60 countries. It’s being organized by Spain’s government, UNICEF, and the Sanitation and Water for All partnership under a theme that signals urgency: breaking down bureaucratic barriers to integrate water, sanitation, and climate action.

The statistics paint a troubling picture. According to the WHO/UNICEF Joint Monitoring Programme, more than 700 million Africans lack safely managed sanitation facilities. Climate change compounds these challenges, with droughts devastating the Horn of Africa while floods sweep across the Sahel region.

What makes this summit different is its focus on accountability. African governments will reportedly sign a High-Level Pact on Water Security and Resilience, backed by a monitoring mechanism designed to ensure countries actually follow through on their promises rather than letting commitments fade after the cameras leave.

The timing matters. This gathering serves as Africa’s chance to shape global water and climate policies before next year’s major international conferences, including COP30 in Brazil and the UN 2026 Water Conference. Without strong African voices at those tables, the continent risks having solutions imposed rather than co-created.

Some African nations are already showing what’s possible. Kenya has invested heavily in climate-resilient water infrastructure. Ghana continues pushing its universal sanitation initiative. Ethiopia is working to integrate water management with broader climate planning. These aren’t just pilot projects; they’re models other countries can adapt.

Muyatwa Sitali, who serves as Acting Executive Director of Sanitation and Water for All, framed the challenge simply. When political will combines with partnership, he noted, results follow. Africa’s leadership will prove critical in achieving lasting change.

The summit aims to accelerate progress toward Sustainable Development Goal 6, which commits nations to ensuring water and sanitation availability for everyone. That goal currently looks distant for much of Africa, but ministers arriving in Madrid insist the continent can’t afford to wait another generation for solutions.

Beyond the formal sessions, the meeting will facilitate experience sharing among African nations. Countries facing similar challenges rarely get structured opportunities to learn from each other’s successes and failures. That exchange of practical knowledge might prove as valuable as any official declaration.

Climate change isn’t slowing down, and neither are Africa’s water challenges. Whether this week’s gathering in Madrid translates talk into meaningful action remains to be seen, but the continent’s leaders are signaling they understand the stakes.