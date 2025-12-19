African Leaders Push Reparative Justice Agenda at Accra Diaspora Summit

Calls for reparations and a redefinition of Africa’s place in the global order dominated discussions at the Diaspora Summit in Accra, as African leaders urged unity, healing and structural reforms to address historical injustices.

President John Dramani Mahama told participants that Africans and the diaspora were at a critical juncture and could no longer afford selective memory about slavery, colonialism and racial oppression. He said attempts to minimise or erase the pain of the past threatened to push the continent backwards.

The President emphasised that current racist rhetoric and discriminatory language used against Africans globally underscored the urgency of confronting historical wrongs. He called for a process of “reclamation,” urging Africans to speak openly about what was lost through centuries of exploitation and what must be regained through justice.

President Mahama reaffirmed his intention to lead a United Nations motion seeking international recognition of the transatlantic slave trade as a crime against humanity. He said such recognition must be followed by legal and institutional mechanisms to advance reparative justice.

Supporting the call, the President of the Council of Ministers of Togo, Mr Faure Gnassingbé, described reparations for slavery and colonisation as essential not only for Africa’s development but also for global stability. He argued that acknowledgement without action was insufficient and called for binding international commitments.

Mr Gnassingbé proposed debt cancellation, the creation of multilateral funds for education and innovation, and stronger legal frameworks at the United Nations to translate historical memory into enforceable policy. He also highlighted the strategic role of the African diaspora in achieving true sovereignty.

Both leaders stressed that Africa’s future must be anchored on economic independence, investment in youth, the free movement of knowledge and stronger ties with the diaspora, positioning unity as the cornerstone of long-term progress.