African Leaders Pressed to Ratify Fishing Workers’ Protection Convention

African governments face mounting pressure to ratify the International Labour Organisation’s Work in Fishing Convention to protect millions of seafood workers across the continent from exploitation and dangerous working conditions.

Joshua Ansah, Secretary-General of Ghana’s Trades Union Congress, called for urgent adoption of ILO Convention 188 during the Africa Seafood Workers Conference in Accra, emphasizing that ratification would compel countries to establish enforcement systems guaranteeing decent working conditions for fishers.

The convention establishes global minimum standards covering employment terms, accommodation, safety protocols, healthcare, and social security aboard fishing vessels. Convention 188 came into force on November 16, 2017, after ratification by ten ILO member states and applies to all types of commercial fishing.

Ghana exemplifies successful implementation, having ratified the convention in 2024. The Convention entered into force for Ghana on August 28, 2025, positioning the country as a regional leader in fisheries labor protection.

The Accra conference, organized by the International Union of Food, Agricultural, Hotel, Restaurant, Catering, Tobacco and Allied Workers Associations in collaboration with Ghana’s General Agricultural Workers Union, brought together seafood workers’ representatives from across Africa to address decent work conditions, child labor elimination, and sustainable fisheries practices.

“The dignity of fish workers will only be won through unity and struggle,” Ansah declared, urging industry stakeholders to respect workers’ rights, engage in fair collective bargaining, and eliminate child exploitation from seafood supply chains.

Ghana’s implementation includes the recently passed Fisheries and Aquaculture Act 2025, which provides a comprehensive legal framework for managing aquatic resources while promoting sustainable aquaculture development. The legislation demonstrates alignment with international labor standards and commitment to building a sustainable blue economy.

Nii Ismael Adjei Browne, representing Ghana’s Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture, highlighted how the new legal framework empowers unions and fishing communities to participate more actively in decision-making processes affecting their livelihoods and resource management.

The conference showcased Ghana’s acclaimed “Torkor Model,” a community-based approach that has successfully reduced child labor in fishing communities. This initiative serves as a template for other African nations seeking to address similar challenges while improving working conditions.

Ghana is targeting October 2025 for full compliance with ILO Convention 188, according to union representatives, demonstrating the practical timeline for implementation once countries commit to ratification.

Currently, several African nations have ratified Convention 188, including Angola, Congo, Morocco, and South Africa, but many others remain uncommitted despite having substantial fishing industries with vulnerable worker populations.

The push for broader ratification comes as African fishing industries face multiple challenges, including illegal fishing activities that undermine legitimate operations and worker protections. West Africa alone loses approximately $300 million annually to illegal fishing, according to regional fisheries organizations.

Enforcement remains a critical concern even for countries that have ratified the convention. Browne cautioned that the effectiveness of protective legislation depends on robust implementation mechanisms and collaboration between governments, unions, industry players, and civil society organizations.

The seafood sector employs millions across Africa, with many workers facing hazardous conditions, inadequate compensation, and limited access to social protections. Convention 188 addresses these issues by establishing minimum standards for working hours, rest periods, accommodation quality, and medical care access.

Development partners expressed optimism that the Accra conference would accelerate collective action toward creating safer, fairer, and more resilient fisheries across Africa. The gathering emphasized the interconnection between worker protection and sustainable resource management.

The convention’s implementation requires significant institutional development, including inspection systems, training programs for officials, and mechanisms for worker complaints and dispute resolution. These capacity-building requirements present challenges for countries with limited administrative resources.

Regional fisheries organizations play crucial roles in supporting convention implementation by facilitating knowledge sharing, coordinating enforcement efforts, and promoting best practices across national boundaries.

The economic benefits of ratification extend beyond worker protection to include improved product quality, enhanced market access, and stronger international partnerships. Countries with robust labor standards often gain preferential access to global markets increasingly focused on ethical sourcing.

As global consumers become more conscious of labor conditions in supply chains, African nations that demonstrate commitment to worker protection may gain competitive advantages in international seafood markets.

The conference outcomes are expected to influence policy discussions across the continent, with participants committed to advocating for ratification in their respective countries while supporting implementation efforts in nations that have already committed to the convention.