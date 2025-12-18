African Leaders Gather in Accra for Inaugural Summit on Continental Unity

The inaugural African Summit themed Building a New United Africa opened on December 16, 2025 in Accra bringing together approximately 1,000 participants including African leaders, policymakers and development partners to build consensus on a more integrated interdependent and interconnected Africa.

The two day event aims to move Africa from talk to action on continental unity and development while examining and proposing reforms to African Union (AU) governance institutions and policies to support a more united and effective continent.

President John Dramani Mahama in a speech read on his behalf by Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa stated that Africa stood at a moment of both extraordinary promise and sobering reality. Although the continent is richly endowed with natural and human resources including a population of about 1.4 billion people and a combined Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 3.4 trillion United States dollars it continues to grapple with fragmentation weak intra African trade infrastructure deficits limited industrial integration and excessive dependence on external markets and systems.

Ablakwa emphasized that the global environment within which Africa must pursue its integration agenda is undergoing a rapid profound transformation stressing that the continent must shift from being a passive observer to an active shaper of global outcomes through a united African voice coordinated diplomacy and collective economic action. The minister’s remarks resonated against a backdrop of mounting challenges across the continent with conflicts interstate tensions and surging violent extremism compounded by dwindling crisis management resources and weakening international solidarity.

The summit convened by Alan Kyerematen, founder of the Movement for Change and former Minister of Trade and Industry comes at a strategic moment following Ghana’s endorsement by Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Heads of State to present President Mahama as the next Chairperson of the African Union in 2027. Ablakwa disclosed that President Mahama has promised Kyerematen a very special place as Ghana prepares to assume leadership within the African Union noting that Ghana will need the expertise experience and the reputable organisation Kyerematen has put together.

Former President of Sierra Leone Ernest Bai Koroma stated that it was an honour to speak in Ghana describing it as the birthplace of Pan Africanism. He questioned whether Africa was truly building the unity envisioned by its founding leaders or merely talking about it without taking the hard decisions required. Koroma traced the roots of Pan Africanism to the struggle against colonialism stating that the idea of a united Africa remained a guiding vision rather than a falsehood.

While acknowledging challenges such as diversity economic disparities weak institutions and conflicts Koroma argued that unity is a continuous project that requires political will economic integration and cultural affirmation. Presiding Officer of the African Union Economic Social and Cultural Council Louis Cheick Sisoko described the summit as a bold and timely intervention to shape Africa’s development narrative emphasizing the need for collective commitment to translating vision into concrete action.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) featured prominently in discussions with President Mahama describing it as one of the most ambitious economic integration projects in modern history. He acknowledged the bipartisan efforts that led to its establishment and the siting of its secretariat in Ghana. When fully implemented AfCFTA could pull millions of Africans out of poverty create jobs for the youth expand industrial capacity and enhance Africa’s bargaining power in the global economy according to the president.

Mahama cautioned that the success of AfCFTA would depend on the collective resolve of African states to dismantle non tariff barriers harmonise regulatory regimes invest in trade related infrastructure and support small and medium sized enterprises to compete effectively across borders. He added that strong and cohesive regional economic communities remained essential pillars of Africa’s integration architecture recognizing that regional cooperation provides the foundation for broader continental integration.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects that sub Saharan Africa’s economic growth will exceed the global average reaching 4.1 percent in 2025. Substantive progress has been made in building the African Continental Free Trade Area with 47 countries having ratified the agreement. The World Bank estimates that the AfCFTA whose tariff reductions and regulatory coordination are gaining space is expected to generate about 450 billion dollars in additional economic output by 2035 lift 30 million people out of extreme poverty and boost Africa’s overall exports by nearly 29 percent.

The summit addressed mounting governance challenges across the continent including recent political instability in several West African nations. In late November 2025 the armed forces of Guinea Bissau staged a coup removing President Umaro Sissoco Embalo from office. About one week later a mutiny broke out among some soldiers in Benin though authorities swiftly contained the situation. In eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) fighting flared again in December leaving more than 400 people dead and over 500,000 people displaced.

These political shocks heightened regional alert with Omar Touray President of ECOWAS announcing a state of emergency across West Africa on December 8, 2025. Analysts noted that the causes of unrest are varied but are often intertwined with colonial legacies terrorism lagging economic development and other governance challenges. External shocks have further compounded these pressures with United States tariff policies affecting African exports particularly in textile and automotive sectors.

Madagascan economist Julien Rakoto called for regional integration and a strategic refocusing toward African markets particularly through the AfCFTA. During the African Union Summit in February 2025 leaders reviewed progress on the AfCFTA and expressed hope that by advancing regional integration Africa could harness its large population and unified market to drive homegrown growth helping address structural vulnerabilities governance deficits and weak industrial foundations.

The summit highlighted landmark infrastructure cooperation projects across the continent including the Simandou iron ore project in Guinea whose first shipment of 200,000 tonnes departed for China on December 2, 2025 marking the full launch of the mine railway port shipping industrial chain. Guinea’s chief of staff to the president Djiba Diakite described the launch as a landmark moment in the country’s development history calling it a long cherished dream of the Guinean people and a powerful engine for national transformation.

In November 2025 the Tanzania Zambia Railway Authority rehabilitation project was officially launched which once completed will link southern and eastern Africa’s railways highways and ports advancing regional infrastructure connectivity. Frank Tayali, Zambia’s minister of transport and logistics stated that the railway’s revitalization aligns with the government’s vision of becoming a land linked nation and a logistics hub in southern and central Africa with the railway expected to boost regional trade create jobs and support shared prosperity.

Peter Kagwanja chief executive of the Africa Policy Institute a Nairobi based pan African think tank stated that landmark infrastructure projects such as Mombasa Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway and the Nairobi Expressway have significantly improved local livelihoods standing as vivid examples of productive international cooperation. The year 2026 will mark the 70th anniversary of China Africa diplomatic relations with participants at various forums widely agreeing that deepening cooperation across sectors and jointly advancing modernization would ignite a new wave of Global South modernization.

Kenyan economist James Shikwati stated that amid the accelerating rise of the Global South and deepening multipolarity pragmatic inclusive and development oriented approaches to cooperation offer the Global South viable alternatives to traditional Western models. With pragmatic approaches of non interference and support countries can explore development models suited to their own needs according to the economist who emphasized the importance of South South cooperation.

Leslie Richer director of information and communication at the African Union stressed that the Global South must not speak in fragments emphasizing that strength lies in unity. The priority is to align efforts into a unified strategic voice to shape global decision making according to the official who called for coordinated positions on international forums. The summit reflected growing recognition among African nations that only through working with other developing countries to advance modernization can they overcome governance bottlenecks and shape a more just and equitable global governance system.

The two day summit featured panel discussions on AU governance reforms trade facilitation security cooperation digital transformation and climate resilience. Participants examined mechanisms for strengthening continental institutions improving policy coordination and accelerating implementation of existing agreements. The event provided platform for African leaders to build consensus on priority reforms while forging partnerships to address shared challenges facing the continent.

Looking ahead the success of continental integration initiatives including AfCFTA will depend on sustained political commitment adequate financing robust infrastructure development and effective dispute resolution mechanisms. The summit emphasized that Africa’s transformation requires both internal reforms to strengthen governance and institutions alongside strategic partnerships with other developing regions to advance shared interests in reforming global governance systems toward greater equity and representation.