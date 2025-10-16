African Leaders Forge Unified Tech Growth Plan at Lagos Summit

African tech leaders have convened in Lagos to create a coordinated strategy for the continent’s next growth phase. The two day Moonshot by TechCabal summit, sponsored by digital commerce infrastructure provider Sabi, brought together policymakers, investors and innovators to align on practical pathways for scalable expansion.

BigCabal Media CEO Tomiwa Aladekomo set the conference tone by emphasizing this critical evolution. “Africa’s tech ecosystem is entering a new phase where scale and collaboration will define success,” he stated, framing the event as a call for aligned ambition and action.

Conversations moved beyond optimism to focus on implementation mechanics, including regulatory harmonization and cross border financing. In a fireside chat, Nigeria’s Trade Minister Dr. Jumoke Oduwole revealed the government is preparing programs to help startups scale across Africa and globally.

Infrastructure emerged as a central theme, with Interswitch’s Akeem Lawal highlighting that physical and digital foundations enable partnership communities. The alignment between capital and innovation proved tangible in deal rooms where 75 investors met founders, while ten startups competed for $25,000 in equity free funding through the TC Battlefield competition.

This gathering reinforces Lagos as a crucial forum where African tech’s leading voices convert shared vision into executable growth strategies.