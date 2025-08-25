African Leaders Explore Health Taxes as Solution to Funding Crisis

Public health experts and African policymakers are examining targeted excise taxes on harmful products as a potential solution to mounting healthcare funding challenges across the continent.

A recent virtual briefing organized by Vital Strategies highlighted research showing that health taxes on tobacco, alcohol, and sugary beverages could generate substantial domestic revenue while reducing consumption of products linked to preventable diseases. The discussion comes as African nations face growing pressure to fund health systems amid shrinking international aid and expanding disease burdens.

Jeffrey Drope, Director of Economics for Health at Johns Hopkins University, emphasized that higher excise taxes consistently reduce consumption across all product categories while increasing government revenues. He cited South Africa’s tobacco tax regime around 2000 as particularly effective, driving down smoking rates significantly across all income groups.

“Even in the presence of some illicit trade, higher taxes still consistently result in lower consumption and higher revenues,” Drope explained during the briefing. He noted that concerns about illegal market growth are often overstated, pointing to successful tax increases in countries like Montenegro, Kenya, and the United Kingdom.

The research suggests that a 50 percent increase in the price of tobacco, alcohol, and sugary drinks through higher taxes could raise $2.1 trillion for low- and middle-income countries over five years, according to findings from the Task Force on Fiscal Policy for Health.

Mary-Ann Etiebet, CEO of Vital Strategies, highlighted successful examples of revenue allocation for health programs. She pointed to Gabon’s approach of using telecom levies to finance national health insurance that now covers 99% of the country’s poorest citizens, and the Philippines’ allocation of over 80% of tobacco tax revenues to universal healthcare programs.

However, implementation challenges remain significant. While the continent battles the dual burden of rising noncommunicable diseases and persistent infectious disease burden, most countries are not leveraging health taxes to address these issues, according to recent analysis.

Corne van Walbeek from the University of Cape Town’s Research Unit on Economics of Excisable Products warned about industry resistance and enforcement challenges. He described South Africa’s experience since 2015, where weakened revenue authorities allowed illicit tobacco trade to expand dramatically, now comprising over 50% of the market.

“The tobacco industry will get involved in illicit trade if given just half a chance,” van Walbeek cautioned, emphasizing the need for continuous government vigilance and strong enforcement mechanisms including digital tracking systems.

The discussion also addressed political and social acceptance of higher taxes. Serah Makka from advocacy organization ONE stressed that transparent allocation of tax revenues builds public trust, citing examples from Sierra Leone where visible infrastructure improvements encouraged tax compliance.

Current regional developments show mixed progress. South Africa’s 2025 budget included a 6.75% increase on excise duties for alcoholic beverages and 4.75% increase for tobacco products, while Namibia is planning alcohol and tobacco tax increases to promote health and protect youth.

The World Health Organization has recently intensified its advocacy for health taxes, launching initiatives to increase or introduce excise taxes on tobacco, alcohol, and sugary drinks to raise prices and reduce consumption, cutting future health costs and preventable deaths.

Experts emphasized that successful implementation requires coordination across government ministries, with finance, health, and trade departments working together on shared objectives. Ethiopia’s recent parliamentary workshops bringing together multiple stakeholders were cited as positive examples of this collaborative approach.

The research suggests that well-designed health tax policies could provide African governments with sustainable funding streams for healthcare while simultaneously reducing consumption of harmful products that drive preventable diseases and premature mortality.