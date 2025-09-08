African Leaders Demand Climate Justice at Addis Summit

African heads of state launched the Second Africa Climate Summit Monday in Addis Ababa with urgent calls for equitable climate financing, as the continent seeks to secure its position ahead of next year’s pivotal COP30 climate conference in Brazil.

Co-hosted by Ethiopia and the African Union, the three-day gathering brings together leaders from across the 55-member bloc under the theme “Accelerating Global Climate Solutions: Financing for Africa’s Resilient and Green Development.” The summit aims to unlock predictable climate finance for a continent contributing less than 4% of global emissions yet bearing disproportionate climate impacts.

AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf emphasized the need for “justice and equity” in global climate finance, highlighting how climate vulnerability, debt burdens and structural inequalities in international financial architecture must be addressed through climate justice.

Africa’s external debt exceeded $680 billion in 2023, with around $90 billion expected to be repaid in 2025, constraining the continent’s ability to invest in climate resilience and green development despite urgent needs.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed called for Africa to position itself “not as a bloc of negotiators, but as a continent of solutions,” emphasizing the potential for climate-smart agriculture, reforestation and green infrastructure to deliver tangible benefits including job creation and improved food security.

Kenyan President William Ruto highlighted progress since the inaugural Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi 2023, noting growing recognition of African potential and deployment of solutions ranging from green infrastructure to cutting-edge technologies by African entrepreneurs and communities.

However, Ruto cautioned against retreating into narrow self-interest, stressing the need for solidarity in building a modern, green and inclusive industrial base to secure Africa’s rightful place in the global economy.

The summit comes as African nations push for delivery on the $300 billion climate finance commitment made at COP29, though many consider this figure insufficient given the continent’s needs and potential.

African governments had demanded $1.3 trillion annually from developed nations starting 2025, far exceeding what was agreed at the previous climate summit. This financing gap continues to constrain Africa’s climate response despite its massive renewable energy potential and young, innovative population.

The gathering showcases African-led solutions in renewable energy, climate adaptation and nature-based resilience while building momentum for COP30 in Brazil next year. Brazil’s President Lula has suggested wealthy nations should commit further funding toward the $1.2 trillion annual target demanded by emerging economies.

Ahead of the summit, African faith leaders released the Addis Ababa Faith Declaration on Climate Justice, calling for urgent, equitable and inclusive climate action grounded in justice, peace and environmental care.

The summit is expected to produce the Addis Ababa Declaration, presenting a unified African voice for COP30 and beyond. This comes as climate finance remains insufficient, inefficient and unfairly distributed, posing significant challenges for global decarbonization efforts, especially for emerging economies.

Pre-summit events from September 5-7 gave voice to youth, communities and marginalized groups to set the tone for the main gathering. The summit structure focuses on nature and technology-based solutions, emphasizing implementation and real outcomes rather than just declarations.

Africa’s youngest population globally, vast renewable energy resources and innovative communities driving locally-rooted solutions position the continent as a potential climate leader despite historical marginalization in global climate discussions.

Leaders stressed that scaling climate-smart investments backed by stronger continental and global partnerships will deliver reduced emissions, regional stability and a more resilient global climate system.

The timing proves critical as leaders emphasize that without predictable finance, just transition pathways and youth-driven innovation, Africa risks being left behind in global climate action.