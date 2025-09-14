African Infrastructure Losses US$12.7 Billion Annually to Climate Disasters

Africa’s infrastructure faces devastating losses of $12.7 billion every year from disaster-related damage, with floods responsible for nearly 70% of the destruction, according to a landmark working paper released by the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

The comprehensive assessment, drawing on the Global Infrastructure Risk Model and Resilience Index, reveals floods account for nearly 70% of these losses, followed by earthquakes at 28%. As climate change intensifies, these figures could surge by an additional 27%, adding $2.4 billion annually to the continent’s burden.

The financial toll varies dramatically across regions. Eastern Africa bears the heaviest impact with estimated annual losses of $5.5 billion, representing 43% of the continent’s total infrastructure damage. Southern and Northern Africa each face approximately $2.3 billion in annual losses.

“Africa stands at a pivotal moment, with much of its future infrastructure yet to be built,” said Amit Prothi, Director General of CDRI. The timing presents both opportunity and urgency as governments can integrate resilience measures into new developments rather than retrofitting existing systems.

The devastating impact extends beyond immediate repair costs. Infrastructure failures disrupt economic activity, limit access to essential services, and undermine investor confidence across the continent. For communities already struggling with development challenges, these losses create cascading effects that can persist for years.

CDRI has responded by launching a dedicated Africa Programme to support governments in mainstreaming resilience across both new and existing infrastructure systems. The initiative emphasizes financial resilience strategies that strengthen national budgets, maintenance protocols, and contingency planning.

Despite the scale of the challenge, African governments are already shouldering significant adaptation costs. They currently finance 80% of adaptation measures through a combination of national budgets (26%) and loans (54%), demonstrating commitment but highlighting the need for enhanced international support.

“Resilience dividends go beyond avoided losses,” explained Ede Ijjasz-Vasquez, Lead Author of the Global Infrastructure Resilience report. Investment in resilient infrastructure fosters investor confidence, ensures business continuity, and provides household security that extends far beyond disaster prevention.

The working paper represents the first comprehensive assessment of infrastructure risks across Africa using advanced modeling techniques. Nine African countries and the African Union Commission currently participate in CDRI’s global coalition of 59 members.

As extreme weather events become more frequent and severe, the research underscores an urgent imperative for African leaders and international partners. Building resilience into infrastructure systems today could prevent billions in future losses while supporting sustainable development across the continent.

The evidence is clear: every dollar invested in resilient infrastructure saves communities from far greater costs when disasters strike. For Africa, where massive infrastructure development lies ahead, the choice between resilient and vulnerable systems will shape the continent’s future for generations.