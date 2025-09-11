African Health Leaders Demand 50% Excise Revenue for Healthcare

African health experts have called for governments to allocate at least 50 percent of excise tax revenues to healthcare funding, addressing critical financing gaps in non-communicable disease prevention and treatment across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Representatives from Ghana joined peers from Sub-Saharan Africa in Nairobi, Kenya, for a two-day Cross-Country Learning Workshop on Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) Financing, organized by the African Institute for Development Policy with support from the World Bank, Access Accelerated, and Results for Development.

The workshop highlighted pressing funding challenges as development assistance for health in Africa faces a projected 70% decline from $80 billion in 2021 to $24 billion in 2025. This sharp reduction in donor support has intensified pressure on African governments to mobilize domestic resources for healthcare financing.

Participants noted that Sub-Saharan African countries allocate less than two percent of GDP to public health spending, significantly below international targets, while rising out-of-pocket payments continue burdening citizens with healthcare costs.

Ghana’s delegation included Labram Musah, Executive Director of Vision for Accelerated Sustainable Development Ghana and National Coordinator of the Ghana NCD Alliance, alongside Ministry of Health representative Ernest Owusu Sekyere and Godfred Tweneboah from VAST Ghana.

Ghana presented its NCD financing framework, highlighting multiple funding sources including the National Health Insurance Scheme, Ghana Medical Trust Fund, out-of-pocket payments, and donor contributions. Recent reforms have strengthened NHIS financing, with 100 percent of health insurance levy now dedicated to the scheme.

Musah emphasized that 20 percent of the health insurance levy flows to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, known as MahamaCare, specifically supporting chronic NCD care. He noted that excise tax reforms on tobacco, alcohol, and sugary drinks have generated additional healthcare revenue while discouraging harmful consumption patterns.

The workshop explored innovative financing strategies and advanced medical technologies, including the CyberKnife system for non-invasive cancer treatment, which participants suggested could significantly improve cancer care across Ghana and the region.

African health ministers and partners are calling for increased investment in integrated health services to address the growing burden of severe noncommunicable diseases, particularly those affecting women and underserved populations.

The financing crisis reflects broader structural vulnerabilities in African healthcare systems, compounded by economic pressures and competing development priorities. Health experts emphasize that sustainable domestic financing mechanisms are crucial for long-term healthcare security.

Workshop participants stressed the importance of protecting public health policy from industry interference, particularly regarding tobacco and alcohol taxation measures. This protection remains essential for maintaining effective health taxes despite potential industry opposition.

The event reinforced the need for regional collaboration, stronger fiscal policies, and deliberate efforts to scale up successful reforms to reduce the NCD burden across Africa. Participants committed to sharing best practices and coordinated advocacy for improved healthcare financing.

As the global community prepares for the UN High-Level Meeting on NCDs this September, the message from health policy experts is clear: African leaders and international policymakers must adopt and strengthen health taxes.