An African civil society organization has added its voice to growing international pressure for Lebanon to release Hannibal Gaddafi, who has now spent nearly a decade in pre-trial detention over allegations his lawyers describe as baseless and politically motivated.

The New African Charter International issued a statement October 12 demanding the immediate and unconditional release of the 49 year old son of Libya’s late leader Muammar Gaddafi. The organization characterized his detention as part of broader mistreatment of Africans held in Lebanese prisons, describing conditions as dangerously unhealthy with overcrowding, poor hygiene, and inadequate medical care.

Hannibal Gaddafi was taken into custody in Lebanon on December 11, 2015, by what the civil society group termed “a Lebanese terrorist outfit” demanding information about the 1978 disappearance of Lebanese Shiite cleric Imam Musa Sadr in Libya. The timing makes the accusations particularly problematic, as Hannibal was born in 1976, making him just two years old when the incident allegedly occurred.

The case has attracted increasing humanitarian concern as reports emerge of Gaddafi’s deteriorating health. His French lawyer Laurent Bayon revealed this week that his client was urgently hospitalized after experiencing severe abdominal pain, adding that Gaddafi suffers from serious depression linked to his prolonged isolation. Medical professionals and judges have reportedly attributed his alarming health state directly to the psychological toll of his decade-long detention.

Human Rights Watch visited Gaddafi at the General Directorate of Internal Security Forces’ Information Branch Headquarters in Beirut on August 12, 2025, and subsequently called for his immediate release. The organization documented that he remains held in a windowless underground cell, though researchers noted it is ventilated and that Gaddafi reported adequate food and basic healthcare during their interview.

Lebanese authorities have accused Gaddafi of withholding information about Imam Musa Sadr’s disappearance nearly four decades ago. The prominent cleric vanished during a visit to Libya in 1978 along with two companions, Sheikh Mohammad Yacoub and journalist Abbas Badreddin. Lebanon has long suspected Libya’s involvement in the disappearance, though no definitive evidence has emerged linking Hannibal personally to events that occurred when he was a toddler.

The New African Charter International’s statement, signed by founder and co-president Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh, frames Gaddafi’s detention within broader concerns about how African prisoners are treated in Lebanon. The organization urged the donor community to financially support civil society groups offering legal services to Africans detained across the world, positioning the case as emblematic of racial discrimination rather than solely a political matter.

“Hannibal Gaddafi is an African and we cannot afford the luxury of sitting aloof while our brothers and sisters faced unprecedented racial attacks, discrimination and humiliation in other parts of the world,” the statement declared, calling on the international community to maintain pressure on Lebanese authorities for releases.

The organization warned that without unified global action, Gaddafi and other African prisoners in Lebanon risk perishing, which would damage long-standing relationships between Africans and Lebanese people. This framing attempts to elevate the case beyond Libya’s specific grievances to a pan-African human rights issue requiring continental solidarity.

Gaddafi’s deteriorating condition has prompted multiple hunger strikes during his detention. In June 2023, lawyers reported he experienced muscle spasms in his hands and legs, dizziness, headaches, and worsening problems with his spine and hips as a result of refusing food. The 47 year old at that time was protesting both his continued detention and prison conditions he deemed unacceptable.

His legal team has consistently argued that Lebanese authorities lack evidence justifying his detention, let alone linking him personally to the 1978 disappearance. The charges center on allegedly concealing information rather than direct involvement, yet prosecutors have maintained the case for nearly ten years without trial, raising questions about whether sufficient evidence exists to proceed to judgment.

Lebanon’s judicial system is preparing to question Gaddafi on October 17, 2025, marking his first appearance before a Lebanese judge in eight years. This development comes amid mounting international pressure from human rights organizations and civil society groups questioning the legality and morality of his prolonged pre-trial detention without resolution.

The upcoming hearing could represent a turning point in the case, though skeptics note that previous judicial interactions failed to produce movement toward either trial or release. Whether Lebanese authorities will finally proceed to trial, drop charges, or continue the indefinite detention pattern remains uncertain as the hearing approaches.

Beyond the humanitarian concerns and legal questions, Gaddafi’s detention carries political dimensions reflecting Lebanon’s relationship with Libya and competing factions’ interests in maintaining grievances against the Gaddafi family. Some observers suggest Lebanese authorities fear that releasing him without resolution could trigger domestic political backlash from constituencies still demanding answers about Imam Musa Sadr.

The Sadr disappearance remains deeply sensitive in Lebanon, particularly among Shiite communities for whom the cleric held enormous spiritual and political significance. His fate has become intertwined with Lebanese politics in ways that complicate rational resolution of Hannibal Gaddafi’s situation, effectively making him a hostage to historical grievances he had no role in creating.

Human Rights Watch’s characterization of the detention as “wrongful” after eight years reflects growing consensus among international observers that Lebanon’s justifications have worn thin. The organization argues that Gaddafi’s continued imprisonment violates fundamental due process rights and amounts to arbitrary detention prohibited under international human rights law.

The New African Charter International’s demand for release “on humanitarian grounds” emphasizes immediate health concerns over legal arguments, suggesting that regardless of any theoretical case against Gaddafi, his physical and mental condition now requires freedom rather than continued imprisonment. The organization reported he suffers from depression, hypertension, and what it termed “psychological stroke,” though medical details remain limited.

Lebanese prison conditions generally have faced criticism from human rights monitors documenting overcrowding, inadequate medical care, and poor sanitation across the system. Gaddafi’s underground cell, while reportedly ventilated with adequate food, represents isolation that mental health experts warn can cause severe psychological damage over extended periods.

As international pressure mounts and Gaddafi’s health deteriorates, Lebanon faces growing reputational costs for maintaining his detention. The case has become emblematic of broader questions about arbitrary detention, due process failures, and how historical grievances should be addressed within legal frameworks rather than through indefinite imprisonment of individuals with tangential connections to past events.

Whether the October 17 hearing produces meaningful progress or simply represents another procedural step in an endless detention will significantly impact how the international community views Lebanon’s judicial system and its treatment of foreign nationals. For now, organizations like the New African Charter International continue amplifying calls for immediate release, framing Hannibal Gaddafi’s plight as a test of commitment to human rights and dignity that transcends the specific circumstances of his famous family name.