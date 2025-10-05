African Group Demands Release of Flotilla Activists Detained by Israel

An African civil society organization has joined growing international calls for the immediate release of hundreds of humanitarian activists detained by Israeli forces while attempting to deliver aid to Gaza, describing the interceptions as hostage taking and violations of international law.

The New African Charter International (NACI), in a statement issued Sunday, condemned what it termed the “kidnaping of peace and humanitarian activists” following Israel’s interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) earlier this week. Israeli naval forces intercepted over 40 flotilla boats beginning Wednesday night, with approximately 470 activists from more than 40 countries now in Israeli custody.

Among those detained is Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandela, grandson of Nelson Mandela, who was aboard one of the vessels when Israeli special forces boarded the ships overnight. His detention has sparked particular outrage in South Africa, with President Cyril Ramaphosa calling on Israel to release South Africans and other nationals intercepted during the humanitarian mission.

The flotilla was carrying food, medicine, and essential relief supplies for Gaza’s population. The mission, which set sail from Spain on August 31, represents the largest maritime humanitarian effort to Gaza to date, bringing together more than 50 ships with delegations from dozens of countries.

NACI founder and co-president Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh described the detained activists as “international personnel clothed with immunity and mantle of protection similar to diplomatic agents,” arguing their detention violates international law. “These rights are inviolable and their transgression is punishable under international law,” the statement declared.

The organization characterized Israel’s actions as preventing humanitarian assistance from reaching a population in desperate need. According to the NACI statement, over 500 human rights activists, doctors, artists, lawyers, religious leaders, and sailors participated in what was intended as a solidarity mission with Palestinians in Gaza.

The flotilla’s interception has triggered protests in cities including Rome, Buenos Aires and Istanbul, with notable detainees including climate activist Greta Thunberg, former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau, and European Parliament member Rima Hassan.

Amnesty International responded to the interceptions by stating that Israeli forces’ actions illustrate the country’s determination to continue what the organization characterizes as deliberately starving Palestinians in Gaza. The humanitarian situation in the enclave has deteriorated dramatically, with NACI citing figures showing at least 41,000 Palestinians killed since the conflict’s escalation, though Palestinian health officials report more than 66,000 people have been killed in Gaza since October 2023, including thousands of children.

Israel has defended its interception of the flotilla, with Israeli sources describing the operation as a well coordinated and peaceful interception of the vessels, noting it was a complex task. Israeli authorities previously accused volunteers of attempting to breach the Gaza blockade, which Israel maintains is necessary for security purposes.

Israel has begun deportation proceedings for the detained activists, with four already deported as of Friday. However, NACI and other organizations are calling for their unconditional release rather than deportation following detention.

The African organization’s statement emphasized what it described as a broader humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, citing destruction of healthcare facilities, attacks on aid convoys, and restrictions on humanitarian access. “More than 2 million Palestinians are without protection, food, water, sanitation, shelter, health care, education, electricity and fuel,” the NACI statement asserted.

The organization called for free movement of essential items and humanitarian aid to Gaza, while supporting what it described as “a moral, just and comprehensive negotiated political settlement to the issue of Palestine in line with the relevant United Nations resolutions, leading to two states living side by side based on the 1967 borders.”

As the detained activists await deportation from Israeli custody, the incident has highlighted the persistent tensions surrounding humanitarian access to Gaza and the international community’s divided response to the ongoing conflict. Whether the detentions will prompt changes in how humanitarian aid reaches Gaza, or simply reinforce existing positions on both sides, remains uncertain.