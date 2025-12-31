African Group Condemns Alleged Attack on Putin Residence Amid Ukraine Denials

The New African Charter International (NACI) has issued a statement condemning what it describes as an attempted assassination on Russian President Vladimir Putin, following Russian claims of a drone attack on his residence that Ukraine has strongly denied.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed Monday that Ukraine used 91 long range drones to target Putin’s residence on Lake Valdai in the Novgorod region between Sunday night and Monday morning. He said there were no injuries or damage and that Russian air defenses destroyed all of the drones before they reached the site.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has strongly denied Russia’s allegation. “Russia is at it again, using dangerous statements to undermine all achievements of our shared diplomatic efforts with President Trump’s team,” Zelensky wrote in a post on Monday. “This alleged ‘residence strike’ story is a complete fabrication intended to justify additional attacks against Ukraine, including Kyiv, as well as Russia’s own refusal to take necessary steps to end the war”.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote Tuesday, “Almost a day passed and Russia still hasn’t provided any plausible evidence to its accusations of Ukraine’s alleged ‘attack on Putin’s residence'”.

Residents of the town of Valdai in Russia’s Novgorod region said they neither heard nor saw signs of a large scale drone attack overnight on Monday despite official claims that nearly 100 Ukrainian drones targeted President Vladimir Putin’s residence there. The independent Russian media outlet Agentstvo noted Tuesday that the head of the Valdai district had held a live broadcast at 5 p.m. local time Monday, when he did not mention any attack.

Lithuania, a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member bordering northwestern Russia, called Moscow’s claim a false flag operation aimed at justifying possible strikes on Ukraine. “The circumstances of this alleged strike do not conform to the pattern of observed evidence when Ukrainian forces conduct strikes into Russia,” commented the Washington based Institute for the Study of War, noting the absence of video of air defense operations or statements from local and regional Russian authorities.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Wednesday that it was a “deliberate distraction.” “Moscow aims to derail real progress towards peace by Ukraine and its Western partners,” she wrote on X.

The alleged drone attack on Putin’s Valdai residence came a day after Zelensky met with United States President Donald Trump in Florida as part of ongoing efforts to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine. Trump told reporters at his Mar a Lago residence in Florida that he learned about the alleged attack from Putin. “You know who told me about it? President Putin, early in the morning, he said he was attacked,” Trump said, adding that he was “very angry about it”.

Zelensky told CNN in a news briefing Tuesday, “Our negotiating team got in touch with the American team. They talked through the details, and we understand that it’s fake. And, of course, our partners can always use their tech to check that it was fake”.

Despite the disputed nature of the claims, NACI, founded by Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh, issued a statement Tuesday describing the alleged incident as “a broader, more insidious pattern of attacks targeting the Russian leadership.” The organization called on the United Nations Security Council to intervene and urged international pressure on Ukraine and its allies.

The statement reflects continued support for Russia among some African organizations, even as Western nations and Ukraine dispute Moscow’s version of events. Russia has made previous claims of Ukrainian attacks on Putin’s residences, including allegations in May 2023 that Ukraine deployed drones to attack the Kremlin, which Kyiv also denied.