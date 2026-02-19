African Group Calls on AU to Oppose US Cuba Pressure

A pan-African civil society organisation has called on African governments and the African Union (AU) to formally oppose United States policy toward Cuba, describing Washington’s escalating economic pressure on the island as a violation of international law that threatens broader global stability and sets a precedent for intervention across the Global South.

The New African Charter International (NACI), in a statement dated 19 February 2026 and signed by its President and Co-founder Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh, described the United States’ actions against Cuba as imperialist aggression and urged African leaders to abandon what it characterised as a pro-Washington foreign policy posture and align instead with global efforts to defend Cuban sovereignty.

The NACI statement comes against the backdrop of sharply intensified US pressure on Cuba that began in the early weeks of 2026. On 29 January 2026, President Donald Trump signed Executive Order 14380, declaring Cuba an unusual and extraordinary threat to US national security and establishing a mechanism to impose tariffs on imports from any country that directly or indirectly supplies oil to the Cuban government. The executive order represented a significant escalation of a six-decade-old American economic embargo that has been condemned by the United Nations General Assembly every year since 1992.

The practical consequences for Cuba have been immediate and severe. Venezuela, Cuba’s primary oil supplier for decades, had its oil shipments to the island halted following a US military operation in early January. Mexico, which had replaced Venezuela as Cuba’s leading supplier in 2025, providing approximately 44 percent of Cuba’s imported crude oil, subsequently suspended deliveries under intense pressure from Washington. Widespread blackouts now affect much of the island for the better part of each day, fuel rationing has been imposed for essential services only, public transportation has largely stopped functioning, and international airlines including major Canadian carriers have suspended or reduced flights to Cuba due to aviation fuel shortages.

A group of United Nations human rights experts condemned the executive order as a serious violation of international law, arguing it seeks to coerce both Cuba and third-party sovereign states by threatening punitive tariffs against countries maintaining lawful commercial relationships with Havana. The experts warned that restricting fuel imports to an island already experiencing blackouts of up to 20 hours daily could lead to a severe humanitarian crisis affecting hospitals, water systems, food production, and public transport.

The United States government maintains that the pressure is necessary to address Cuba’s alleged support for transnational terrorism and its hosting of fugitives sought by American law enforcement. Cuba’s Foreign Ministry has rejected those accusations and proposed technical cooperation with the United States in counterterrorism and anti-money laundering as an alternative basis for engagement.

NACI urged all African governments, progressive organisations, and peace-loving forces globally to stand in solidarity with Cuba and press for an end to what it described as collective punishment of the Cuban people. The organisation called on the AU in particular to use its multilateral platforms, including the Group of 20 (G20), the United Nations General Assembly, and bilateral diplomatic channels, to oppose Washington’s extraterritorial economic measures.