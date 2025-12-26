African Food Sovereignty Podcast Features Kenyan Chef’s Vision

The Battle for African Agriculture podcast released its 18th episode on Friday, featuring Kenyan chef and activist Njathi Kabui discussing food as memory, identity, and resistance.

Host Dr. Million Belay, General Coordinator of the Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (AFSA), explored Kabui’s concept of Afro Futuristic Conscious Cuisine and its role in reclaiming African food systems from colonial legacies. The conversation examined how disconnection from indigenous food knowledge affects health, opportunity, and identity across the continent.

Kabui traced his culinary philosophy to childhood experiences near Mount Kenya, where most food came from home gardens and local farms. His later exposure to highly processed foods in urban Kenya and the United States redirected his academic path from business studies toward food politics, culture, and health. He studied political science, philosophy, medical anthropology, and urban anthropology before attending culinary school.

The chef described his cooking approach as African based, intellectually intentional, and shaped by ancestral respect alongside future oriented health considerations. He argues that African food becomes African wherever African consciousness touches it, extending beyond geographical boundaries to encompass diaspora experiences and cultural memory.

During a speaking engagement at Michigan State University, Kabui was challenged to design a program bringing indigenous chefs into campus dining. He used this experience to illustrate how youth disconnection from traditional food knowledge diminishes individual wellbeing and weakens Africa’s economic and health prospects. He emphasized that youth represent the continent’s future, making their relationship with indigenous foods critical to broader development.

Kabui frames African food practices as resistance against consequences of colonization, enslavement, exile, and contemporary global food systems. He analyzes these systems through statecraft perspectives, noting how control over energy, textiles, and food shapes power dynamics and international conflicts.

The chef rejects neutral terminology like “ultra processed,” preferring “ultra programmed” to highlight intentional design meant to disempower consumers. He insists that refusing certain foods constitutes resistance by upholding health values and cultural integrity.

“African food will be as important and valuable as Africans decide it to be,” Kabui stated, urging belief and investment in indigenous food systems. He described his role as speaking, storytelling, and cooking to generate tangible outcomes beyond conversations.

The podcast series exposes colonial legacies in African food systems while uplifting agroecological solutions rooted in justice, biocultural diversity, and food sovereignty. New episodes release every Friday on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and RSS feeds. The programme is available across AFSA’s social media platforms.

SIDA and TROCAIRE provide financial support for the podcast series, enabling its production and distribution across multiple platforms.

Dr. Belay coordinates AFSA, a continental alliance advocating for food sovereignty and agroecology as alternatives to industrial agriculture models. The organization works across African nations to strengthen smallholder farmer movements and promote sustainable food systems rooted in local knowledge and biodiversity.

Episode 18 continues the series’ examination of power dynamics in African agriculture, challenging corporate driven narratives while centering African voices and solutions. The conversation adds culinary activism to broader discussions about agricultural policy, land rights, and food system transformation.

Kabui’s emphasis on conscious cuisine connects historical context with contemporary food choices, suggesting that everyday eating decisions carry political and cultural significance. His framework positions African chefs and food practitioners as cultural custodians and agents of social change.

The episode is accessible on major podcast platforms and through AFSA’s digital channels, allowing audiences across Africa and its diaspora to engage with discussions about food sovereignty and cultural identity.