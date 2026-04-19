African Food Scraps Are Being Turned into Battery Power

Scientists at Imperial College London are converting everyday food waste, including cassava peels and plantain skins, into materials capable of powering small electronic devices, in research that could reduce the battery industry’s dependence on lithium and cobalt.

Dr. Kamogelo Modisane, a South African chemist working in the university’s Department of Chemical Engineering, dries, grinds, and heats organic kitchen waste to produce a hard carbon material used in sodium-ion battery anodes. The type of anode her team produces is compatible with pouch cells found in power banks and wristwatches.

“We use things you can find in your own home,” Dr. Modisane explains. “Anything with starch, lignin, and cellulose can become a source for our battery materials.”

The approach sidesteps the supply risks tied to conventional battery ingredients. Her team uses sodium alongside locally available African minerals such as iron and vanadium. “We are trying to move away from critical materials like lithium, cobalt, and graphite,” she said. “With biomass and locally available minerals, we can make batteries without worrying about shortages.”

Alongside Dr. Modisane, Dr. Emma Antonio focuses on aluminium-based batteries, applying advanced surface-coating techniques to extend battery lifespan. Aluminium is both cheaper and more widely available than the metals currently at the centre of global battery supply chains.

The research runs through the Automated High-Throughput Facility for Advanced Energy Research (DIGIBAT), described by Imperial College as the United Kingdom’s first self-driving laboratory for energy research. DIGIBAT uses an artificial intelligence-orchestrated workflow that compresses the timeline of materials discovery from years to months. Robots synthesise compositions, fabricate electrodes, and test miniature batteries, with artificial intelligence analysing results and recommending improvements in real time.

The facility is also a participant in a European battery innovation project running from February 2025 to July 2028, with a total budget of 19.95 million euros, aimed at accelerating the development of high-performance, sustainable battery technologies.

The science journalists from West Africa, including Ghana and Nigeria, who visited the lab observed this automated workflow in operation as part of the UK-Ghana Science, Technology and Innovation (ST&I) Media Training Programme.

The research holds particular relevance for Africa. The continent generates an estimated 195 million tonnes of food waste annually, most of which ends up in landfills where it decomposes and releases methane. Converting a fraction of that material into battery-grade carbon would not only reduce emissions but could support local production of energy storage components using African resources.

This report is part of the UK-Ghana ST&I Media Training Programme. The writer, Afia Agyapomaa Ofosu, is a science journalist.