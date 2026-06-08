African food alliance pushes agroecology at Bonn talks

As UN climate talks opened in Bonn on Monday, a pan African food alliance urged negotiators to put agroecology at the centre of climate action for the continent’s farming.

In a policy brief released for the session, the Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (AFSA) argued that African food systems, built largely on small scale farmers, herders and fishing communities, are among the most exposed to climate change even though the continent has contributed little to global emissions. The brief describes agroecology as “a science, a practice and a social movement” that works with natural systems, rebuilding soil, widening crop diversity and cutting reliance on bought in fertilisers and pesticides, an approach the brief notes has been recognised by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

The timing is deliberate. The 2026 Bonn Climate Change Conference, the 64th session of the UNFCCC subsidiary bodies, runs from June 8 to 18 and sits midway between last year’s COP30 in Belém, Brazil, and COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, in November. A workshop during the session will look at how climate action in agriculture is financed and how countries can reach that support, under the Sharm el-Sheikh Joint Work on agriculture and food security, a four year programme launched at COP27 that is now nearing its end. AFSA wants agroecology written into the outcomes and points out that it appeared as a standalone paragraph in the draft agriculture decision carried over from COP30 for negotiation in Bonn.

The brief sets out what is at stake. It cites projections that yields of staple crops such as maize, millet and sorghum could fall by about 30 percent in several African countries by 2050 without stronger adaptation, and warns that climate change could cost African economies up to 5 percent of gross domestic product a year. Dominant responses that lean on industrial production and heavy external inputs, AFSA contends, leave the underlying causes of vulnerability untouched.

Money is a central thread. AFSA points to United Nations Environment Programme estimates that developing countries could need between $215 billion and $387 billion a year for adaptation by 2030, while much of what is available arrives as loans that deepen debt and rarely reaches communities on the ground. The alliance is calling for simpler direct access to funds, more grants, and safeguards for land, water and seed rights.

It also reports growing official interest. By its account, Kenya, Botswana, Benin, Burkina Faso and Togo have launched national agroecology strategies, while Senegal, Mali, Zimbabwe and Uganda are developing them, work AFSA links to its Agroecology for Climate Action campaign across more than ten countries. The brief offers field examples too, including farmers in Senegal said to have cut production costs sharply after dropping synthetic inputs.

Agriculture has long been one of the more contested strands of the climate negotiations, and agroecology is one of several competing approaches parties will weigh in Bonn, where AFSA’s brief joins a stack of civil society demands. The session’s conclusions on agriculture are due to be reported to COP31 in Türkiye later this year.