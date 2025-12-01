African Finance Leaders Adopt Continental Blueprint to Combat Debt

Africa’s top accountants and public financial managers adopted the Accra Resolution at the just concluded 2025 African Association of Accountants General (AAAG) Conference, promising a coordinated attack on corruption and ballooning national debt stifling the continent’s development.

The resolution, developed over three days of intense dialogue from November 24 to 27 at Accra International Conference Centre, positions Public Financial Management (PFM) as the nervous system of government that must be fortified. The comprehensive continental blueprint targets adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Treasury management, full transition to International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS), and enhanced debt sustainability by adopting fiscal responsibility frameworks.

Controller and Accountant General Kwesi Agyei pledged at the closing ceremony that government is committed to slashing contractor payment time from 90 days to just 15 days after submission of completion certificates by January 2026. He framed the move as critical to rebuilding trust, which he identified as a form of capital, stating that when PFM practices work very well it affects revenue and enables blocking of leakage.

The resolution promises coordinated national strategies to combat illicit financial flows, strengthened inter agency collaboration, and enhanced cross border cooperation. Africa loses an estimated $88.6 billion annually to illicit financial flows according to various reports. The resolution establishes a clear reporting mechanism requiring countries to report annually to AAAG on progress, particularly on IPSAS adoption, with a comprehensive Continental PFM Reform Roadmap for 2026 to 2030 to be developed.

Dr. Evans Aggrey Darko, head of the Office of the Civil Service, emphasized the non negotiable need for ethical leadership, lamenting conservative mentality. He argued that patriotism will not take you to the market and stressed that trust is the bedrock of development. The civil service chief revealed that government is actively considering an overhaul or replacement of the Ghana Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS).

Agyei highlighted the existential threat posed by debt servicing that consumes over 50 percent of government revenue, stating it crowds out poverty alleviating government projects. He noted that over 57 percent of Ghana’s domestic revenue is currently absorbed by public sector salaries, warning the heavy wage burden is crowding out critical expenditure in healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

President John Dramani Mahama, serving as guest of honor, cited Ghana’s default on external debt and subsequent credit rating downgrade as a lesson in fiscal discipline for the continent. He mentioned that Ghana’s experience must serve as a lesson to the rest of Africa, noting that rapid debt accumulation and weak oversight had shut the country out of international capital markets.

Mahama detailed reforms his administration implemented over 10 months to restore fiscal discipline, including stricter spending controls requiring ministerial approval for expenditures, amendments to the Public Procurement Act to curb inefficiencies, and a legislated debt ceiling limiting borrowing to 45 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2030. He also announced plans for value for money audits on major contracts and decentralization of the Accountant General’s Department to reduce payroll irregularities, including payments to ghost workers.

The president urged the continent to leverage emerging technologies, including AI, blockchain, and integrated financial management systems, to improve transparency, audit efficiency, and traceability in public spending. He described accountants general as frontline defenders of public accountability and called for stronger institutions insulated from political interference.

Malehlohonolo Mahase, AAAG chairperson and accountant general for Lesotho, described the conference as more than a professional gathering, calling it a movement to advance transparency, accountability, and effective service delivery in Africa’s public sector. She emphasized the need to adopt tools like AI and Integrated Financial Management Information Systems to improve efficiency and build public trust.

Fredrick Riaga, AAAG chief executive officer, stressed that Africa’s development ambitions hinge on transforming how governments manage public funds. He urged adoption of agile, digital, citizen centered, and climate responsive systems critical to building resilience and public trust while achieving inclusive growth.

Aggrey Darko cautioned that a vision not translated into action remains merely a vision, identifying implementation as the actual part of the policy cycle. The conference attracted more than 2,000 participants including senior government officials, finance professionals, development partners, fintech innovators, thought leaders, and venture capitalists from across the continent.

The event featured high level plenaries, technical sessions, and exhibitions focusing on digital governance, fintech solutions, AI, and public sector innovation. AAAG, a pan African organization established under the African Union, works to promote transformation, transparency, and accountability in the management of public resources.