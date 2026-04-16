African Finance Chiefs Press IMF for Better Debt Risk Tools at Washington Talks

African finance ministers and central bank governors have called on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to strengthen and update its debt sustainability assessment tools, warning that rising global shocks are outpacing the analytical frameworks currently used to measure fiscal risk across the continent.

The push came from the African Consultative Group following a high-level meeting with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva during the 2026 Spring Meetings of the IMF and World Bank Group in Washington, which ran from April 13 to 18. The group, formed in 2007, brings together finance ministers and central bank governors from a subset of African countries and IMF leadership to strengthen policy dialogue at the Fund’s Spring Meetings.

The ministers and governors focused their concerns on the ongoing review of the Low-Income Country Debt Sustainability Framework (LIC-DSF), describing it as an important opportunity to sharpen the joint IMF-World Bank toolkit for evaluating debt risks. They called for improvements to how debt-carrying capacity is measured, alongside greater transparency, comparability, and predictive accuracy in debt assessments, and pressed for clearer accounting of liabilities linked to State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs).

The timing is pressing. According to IMF Managing Director Georgieva, a succession of global shocks has pushed public debt levels to heights not seen since the aftermath of World War Two. The group also highlighted rising debt pressures as a compounding risk, noting that high borrowing costs and limited access to affordable financing are restricting governments’ ability to respond to shocks such as inflation spikes.

The discussions at the African Consultative Group meeting were also shaped by the ongoing Middle East conflict. In a joint statement, Seedy Keita, chairman of the African Caucus, and Georgieva said the conflict is adding fresh strain to economies that had only recently begun to stabilise, with spillovers already threatening to push up prices and strain household budgets across the continent.

Beyond improving analytical tools, the group called for coordinated action on debt restructuring, urging stronger collaboration between governments, multilateral institutions, and private creditors to ensure restructuring processes are timely, transparent, and equitable. Strengthening domestic revenue mobilisation, broadening tax bases, and tackling illicit financial flows were also identified as long-term priorities to reduce dependence on external borrowing.

The group welcomed ongoing efforts by the IMF and World Bank to integrate climate and social spending considerations into debt sustainability frameworks, recognising the challenge of balancing fiscal discipline with investment in infrastructure, social protection, and climate resilience.

The IMF reaffirmed its commitment to supporting African countries through policy advice, financing, and technical assistance, pledging to continue working closely with member states to support sound policies, mobilise financing, and strengthen resilience.