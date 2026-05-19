African Film Festival Opens 23rd Edition in Tangier

The Tarifa and Tangier African Film Festival marks its 23rd edition from May 22 to 30, opening with a gala screening in Tangier of Swiss-Kenyan film “Memory of Princess Mumbi.”

Now in its third decade, the African Film Festival (FCAT) has become a premier showcase for African and African diaspora cinema across Spain, Europe, and Latin America. Recent editions have expanded that mandate to include European films about Africa and co-productions linking Africa with Ibero-America, positioning the festival as a platform for cultural diplomacy as much as film exhibition.

Fourteen films by directors from a dozen African countries compete in the official “Hipermetropía” (Hyperopia) section this year. Six female and eight male directors represent the continent’s full geographic range, from the Maghreb to Cape Town, taking in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Horn of Africa along the way.

The competition groups its selections around four thematic strands. Films exploring ancestral memory include Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese’s Lesotho entry “Ancestral Visions of the Future” and Karima Saïdi’s Belgium-Morocco co-production “Ceux qui veillent” (Those Who Watch). Female resistance anchors works from Uganda, Sudan, Kenya, and Tunisia. Urban realities feature in Elisé Sawasawa’s Congolese entry “Trop c’est trop” (Too Much is Too Much) and the Moroccan work “Bouchra” by Meriem Bennani and Orian Bakri. Family and power dynamics drive Akinola Davis’s United Kingdom and Nigeria co-production “My Father’s Shadow.”

Formal experimentation rounds out the lineup with debut Mozambican director Ique Langa’s “O Profeta” (The Prophet), South Africa’s “Variations on a Theme,” and Tunisian entry “On the Hill.”

The festival’s retrospective this year, titled “Shared Shores: Images of the African Islands,” turns its lens on cinema from Cape Verde, Madagascar, the Comoros, Mauritius, Haiti, Cuba, and other island nations. Organisers frame these territories as strategic cultural bridges between the Atlantic and Indian Oceans, their films reflecting hybrid identities shaped by isolation and persistent cultural resistance.

The 14th edition of “El Árbol de las Palabras” (The Tree of Words), a professional training and networking forum, runs alongside the main programme from May 23 to 30. The Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) supports the forum through its ACERCA cultural sector development programme.