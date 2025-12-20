African Festival Concert Set to Highlight Detty December in Accra

The African Festival Concert will bring together some of Africa’s most celebrated music legends on December 30 at the Accra International Conference Centre, marking the grand finale of a three day cultural celebration during Ghana’s Detty December season.

The concert features a powerhouse lineup including South African icon Yvonne Chaka Chaka, four time Grammy nominee Rocky Dawuni, and Wiyaala alongside Ghanaian highlife legend Amadzeba Nat Brew. Gates open at 7pm with performances starting at 8pm, with organizers expecting thousands of festival goers, diaspora travelers and international visitors.

The event serves as the climax of The African Festival, running from December 28 to 30 at AICC. The three day program includes theatrical productions and cultural experiences designed to position Ghana as Africa’s leading December tourism destination.

According to organizers, the festival lineup features Don Quixote Africa on December 28, an African adaptation of the classic novel set in the Gonja Kingdom by playwright Latif Abubakar. December 29 brings The Second Coming of Nkrumah: The Musical, a theatrical spectacle imagining Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s return. Both productions run at 4pm and 8pm.

Beyond performances, visitors can experience The Den of History featuring outdoor storytelling and film screenings, camel rides recreating a Sahara desert experience, and installations including replicas of the Pyramid of Giza and Nelson Mandela Capture Site. The festival also includes a contemporary art and craft market, African food village and children’s zone.

The concert lineup includes Bessa Simons of the iconic Osibisa band and The Adaha Band, Accra’s contemporary live ensemble. Together, the artists promise to deliver what organizers describe as a multi generational, cross cultural musical experience blending heritage, rhythm and African pride.

Globe Productions is presenting the festival in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Ghana Tourism Authority, ECOWAS Bank, MoMo, Embassy of Spain and Joy Entertainment. Their support underscores the festival’s role in advancing Ghana’s creative economy and international tourism profile.

Cultural analysts predict the concert will help cement Ghana’s position as Africa’s leading December cultural tourism hub. Accra has become increasingly popular during the festive season, attracting visitors from the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, Caribbean and across the continent.

The African Festival represents a strategic push to make Accra a global Pan African cultural destination every December. The combination of music, theater and cultural attractions offers one of the most comprehensive experiences for the Detty December season, appealing to diaspora families, creatives, tourists and corporate groups.