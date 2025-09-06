African Fashion Takes Center Stage at Moscow’s BRICS+ Summit

African fashion leaders showcased the continent’s growing influence in the global industry at the BRICS+ Fashion Summit in Moscow, with delegates from 15 African nations participating in the three-day international event.

The summit, held as part of Moscow Fashion Week from August 28 to September 2, 2025, provided an international platform for exchanging ideas, showcasing innovation, and promoting environmentally responsible practices in the fashion industry.

The third annual summit welcomed around 600 participants, including company leaders, industry specialists, and journalists from 109 countries, underscoring its growing influence on the international fashion stage. Delegates from 15 African nations – spanning from Tunisia in the North to South Africa in the South – travelled to Moscow, making up a substantial proportion of the event’s attendees.

Africa’s textile industry has been experiencing notable growth, with the Africa Textile Market projected to register a CAGR of greater than 4% during the forecast period (2025-2030). According to the African Development Bank, by 2025, consumer spending across the continent is projected to surpass USD 2 trillion, with fashion and textiles representing a substantial share.

The summit featured dedicated sessions exploring how African designers blend contemporary trends with distinctive cultural heritage. Industry leaders including Nana Tamakloe, CEO of Accra Fashion Week in Ghana, offered insights into how local brands can compete with global giants through creativity and unique heritage.

A prominent panel discussion included Mahlet Teklemariam, Founder of Hub of Africa Fashion Week (Ethiopia), Susan Sabet, Board Member and Secretary General of Egyptian Fashion and Design Council, and Mahlet Afework, Founder and CEO of Mafi Fashion Academy and Lab (Ethiopia), among other continental fashion leaders.

South Africa’s fashion transformation received particular attention during a dedicated session. The delegation included Stephen Manzini, Founder and CEO of Soweto Fashion Week & SA Fashion Association; Vusi Ngobeni, Head of Design at National Department of Sport, Arts and Culture; and Tinyiko Baloyi, Lecturer at University of Johannesburg.

David Tlale, one of Africa’s most celebrated designers and participant at New York and Paris Fashion Weeks, presented his new collection at Moscow Fashion Week. “My vision is that we move beyond conversations into action — collaborating, supporting, and uplifting each other,” Tlale said. “Through collaboration within BRICS, we can take that pride onto global stages with strength and unity.”

The summit emphasized sustainable manufacturing practices, with Ivorian designer Aristide Loua showcasing how traditional artisanal methods are being embraced in contemporary design, noting that countries such as India, Brazil, China, and South Africa “have what I call cultural assets”.

Susan Sabet, Board Member and Secretary General of Egypt Fashion Week, reflected on the summit’s significance: “BRICS+ is an excellent example of how large-scale fashion events that bring together an international audience with a shared vision and mission can drive cross-cultural exchange and communication.”

The event highlighted Africa’s distinctive position in global fashion, with designers’ collections standing out through profound cultural context, vibrant color palettes, and innovative use of traditional materials. This approach aligns with growing consumer awareness of sustainable and locally-made products.

The BRICS+ Fashion Summit serves as a premier international platform dedicated to promoting emerging fashion markets, bringing together over 100 emerging and established countries under the core framework of the BRICS Alliance. The event has spearheaded establishment of the BRICS International Fashion Federation, supported by more than 50 fashion weeks worldwide.

Countries leading Africa’s fashion transformation include South Africa, Ethiopia, and Kenya, which have established themselves as key market players by delivering high-quality products while demonstrating commitment to sustainable development practices.

The summit addressed critical industry issues ranging from balancing national brands with global giants to promoting “green manufacturing” – a concept gaining significant traction across Africa. These discussions reflect broader trends toward sustainable fashion and cultural authenticity in global markets.

The strong African presence at the Moscow summit demonstrates the continent’s growing influence in international fashion circles and its potential to shape industry practices through sustainable innovation and cultural heritage preservation.