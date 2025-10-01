African Exporters Fear AfCFTA Can’t Replace Lost U.S. Market Access

As the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) expires on September 30, 2025, a Ghanaian exporter warns that Africa’s homegrown trade pact isn’t ready to absorb the shock of lost American market access.

Nicholas Apokerah, Chief Executive of TradeAid Africa, describes the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a significant vision for intra-African commerce. But persistent infrastructure bottlenecks, cumbersome border procedures, and weak payment systems mean it can’t yet replace what AGOA provided—duty-free access to the world’s largest consumer market for thousands of African products.

“There’s no two ways about the fact that we need to trade more among ourselves as African countries. And the AfCFTA has come to address that,” Apokerah said. “But you agree with me that there are still a lot of bottlenecks within the AfCFTA system that we are not going to use one day to deal with.”

AGOA, which dates from 2000 and covers some 5,240 tariff items, was most recently reauthorized through September 30, 2025. Currently, 32 countries are eligible for AGOA benefits. The program’s expiration has left many exporters anxious, particularly in Ghana, where non-traditional exports like shea butter, textiles, and processed foods found steady American buyers.

For Apokerah, the challenges are concrete. Moving goods between African countries remains costly and inefficient due to poor transportation links. “Still movement, transportation, we are not easily accessible to each other. Payment systems are not well structured, and all that. So this will take a couple of times to deal with,” he explained.

Challenges facing AfCFTA include the need to finalize rules of origin and address infrastructure gaps, issues that won’t be resolved quickly even with political will. As the chair of the Bureau of African Ministers of Finance and Economic Planning recently explained, implementing AfCFTA is not a one-time event but a comprehensive and ongoing process requiring patience, tact, and strategic planning.

The timing couldn’t be worse. AGOA’s chances of renewal appear slim, according to Congressional staffers, and African countries face a difficult transition period. While AfCFTA has the potential to boost regional incomes by 9 percent by 2035 and help 50 million people exit extreme poverty, those benefits remain theoretical until the practical barriers come down.

Apokerah argues that while Africa must urgently build up AfCFTA’s capacity, it should also work toward renewing AGOA for at least another year. “As we are dealing with these challenges, at least let’s hold what we have at hand very well so that we can use that and then continue to address the other problems,” he stressed.

He also urged the African Union (AU) to adopt a unified approach when engaging with global trade blocs. Africa’s negotiating power weakens when countries approach international partners individually rather than presenting a common front. That fragmentation becomes particularly costly when dealing with major economies like the United States.

Trade experts generally agree that while AfCFTA’s long-term benefits are undeniable, the short-term reality shows Africa still leans heavily on traditional markets in North America and Europe. The continent’s intra-regional trade remains stubbornly low—around 15 percent of total trade—compared to 60 percent in Asia and 67 percent in Europe.

Part of the problem stems from infrastructure deficits that make shipping goods from Ghana to Nigeria more expensive and time-consuming than shipping to Rotterdam. Border procedures that should take hours often stretch into days. Payment systems designed for international transactions struggle with regional currencies and settlement mechanisms.

Many smaller businesses face challenges such as access to market information and understanding trade regulations, necessitating comprehensive efforts to simplify these complexities. For small and medium enterprises that form the backbone of African economies, navigating AfCFTA’s framework remains daunting even as larger corporations begin exploring regional opportunities.

The expiration of AGOA affects sectors unevenly. Kenya’s textile industry, South Africa’s agricultural exports, and Ghana’s shea butter producers all built business models around duty-free American access. Replacing those markets within Africa requires not just eliminating tariffs but creating distribution networks, establishing quality standards, and building consumer demand—all of which take years.

Apokerah’s warning reflects broader anxiety about whether African integration can progress fast enough to cushion external shocks. The continent has ambitious goals embodied in Agenda 2063, the AU’s 50-year development blueprint. AfCFTA represents a cornerstone of that vision, aiming to create the world’s largest free trade area by connecting 54 countries with a combined gross domestic product exceeding $3 trillion.

But transforming vision into functioning markets requires more than signed agreements. It demands investments in roads, railways, and ports. It needs harmonized regulations and simplified customs procedures. It requires payment systems that work seamlessly across borders. And it necessitates political will to prioritize regional integration over national protectionism.

For now, African exporters face an uncomfortable reality. The American door is closing, and the African alternative isn’t fully open yet. Building the infrastructure, institutions, and trust needed for genuinely integrated African markets will take time, investment, and coordinated leadership that has often proven elusive.

Apokerah’s plea for a unified negotiating front to secure AGOA’s extension—even temporarily—acknowledges that reality. A self-reliant African market remains the goal, but getting there requires breathing room that AGOA’s expiration doesn’t provide. Whether African governments can muster the unity and urgency needed to bridge that gap remains an open question.