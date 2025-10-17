African Entrepreneurs Target Chinese Market as Trade Soars

Amid the busy scenes of the Yiwu International Trade Market in eastern China, Egyptian crafts trader Hisham El Gazzar was drawn to the colorful display of goods from around the world. He wished that his handmade crafts could one day be showcased in this global marketplace.

El Gazzar was part of a group of more than 60 suppliers from African countries and Kyrgyzstan who visited Yiwu, often called “the world’s supermarket,” in late September. The group included traders dealing in coffee, spices, and various handmade goods. Their mission was to learn how to sell in the Chinese market and gain hands on experience in e-commerce and marketing.

Among them was Tanzanian honey producer Reginald Saria, who sources honey from his country’s natural forests. He said the group had come with “the spirit of learning, exchange and collaboration”. And they’re not alone in seeing opportunity here.

Trade between China and Africa continues to serve as a key pillar of Africa’s economic structure. In 2024, trade between the two sides reached 295.6 billion U.S. dollars, setting a new record for the fourth year in a row. China has been Africa’s largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years, and the momentum shows no signs of slowing.

This year, China decided to extend zero tariff treatment to all goods from 53 African countries with which it maintains diplomatic relations. For traders like El Gazzar, this move represents a new opportunity to expand and compete in the vast Chinese market. After more than two decades of exporting his goods to Europe and the United States, he now plans to focus his efforts entirely on China. That’s a dramatic pivot for someone who’s built a business across the Atlantic.

With growing policy support and strong market demand, more Chinese companies are preparing to bring African products into their local markets. Merit Link, a company that helps small and medium sized enterprises export and build their brands, is among those working to strengthen trade ties. The company has announced plans to create a dedicated trade channel for African food and agricultural exporters to reach Chinese consumers.

The partnership is now shifting toward a more diversified, high value, and technology driven model. Agricultural trade is expanding from raw exports to processed goods, and cooperation in digital services and e-commerce is also growing. It’s not just about minerals and oil anymore.

In 2024, China’s imports from Africa reached $116.8 billion, up 6.9 percent year over year, while exports to Africa went up by 3.5 percent to reach $178.8 billion. The figures show Africa’s trade deficit with China is narrowing, though structural imbalances remain. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa urged China during the 9th Forum on China Africa Cooperation to work on balancing trade relations by addressing the structure of its imports. He wants more processed goods, not just raw materials.

Many African traders are eager to explore China’s successful e-commerce systems and apply those lessons back home. While challenges remain, such as limited production capacity among some African firms, experts have called for stronger supply chain and e-commerce cooperation to help African businesses reach global markets more effectively.

In Tanzania, more than 430 Chinese small and medium sized enterprises have joined a commercial and logistics park that is expected to create more than 20,000 local jobs. In Zambia, the China Zambia cooperation zone is building a complete copper industry chain to raise the value added of mineral exports. These projects show how the relationship extends beyond simple buy and sell transactions.

For traders like El Gazzar and Saria, the trip to China was more than a business visit. It was a journey of learning and connection. They believe that the knowledge and networks they’ve built in China can help African entrepreneurs grow and create lasting partnerships that benefit both sides. Whether those ambitions translate into sustained business remains to be seen, but the zero tariff policy certainly opens doors that weren’t there before.

The bigger question is whether African countries can move beyond being suppliers of raw materials to become manufacturers and exporters of finished goods. That’s the challenge President Ramaphosa highlighted, and it’s one that will define the next chapter of China Africa trade.