African Energy Chief Sees Data Centers as Catalyst for Power Infrastructure Modernization

Africa’s rapidly growing demand for digital services could catalyze modernization of the continent’s power sector, according to NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC). In an opinion piece published Monday, December 30, Ayuk argued that while Africa still struggles with limited electricity access, the expansion of digital technology with rising mobile and internet penetration creates opportunities for transforming energy infrastructure.

Ayuk explained that every mobile phone loading a search engine, shopping site, or business application adds to computing loads, highlighting the energy intensive nature of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence. Africa currently hosts only 223 data centers across 38 countries, representing less than 0.02 percent of the global total of more than 11,800 facilities. Most African data centers concentrate in South Africa with 56, followed by Kenya with 19 and Nigeria with 17, meaning 41 percent of the continent’s data center infrastructure exists in these three nations.

As businesses and consumers demand faster speeds and lower latency computing, the need for localized data centers is becoming urgent. The African data center market, valued at 3.49 billion dollars in 2024, is expected to nearly double to 6.81 billion dollars by 2030, growing at an 11.79 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The AEC’s State of African Energy 2026 Outlook Report projects that Africa’s data center power demand capacity will achieve nine percent CAGR between 2024 and 2030, reaching two gigawatts by 2030.

However, many facilities face constraints from unreliable electricity grids, forcing operators to rely on costly diesel generators. Ayuk noted that Nigeria’s 17 data centers require around 137 megawatts of power but face frequent outages limiting efficiency and raising operational costs. Nigeria’s power grid notoriously provides only around four hours of power per day, compelling data center operators to compensate with diesel generators that elevate costs and pollution levels.

Even around Lagos, where internet connectivity is highest and 14 of Nigeria’s data centers concentrate, the grid represents a constant source of uncertainty. The broader issue affects data center development across the continent where reliable electricity supply remains inconsistent despite growing digital demand.

According to Ayuk, the growth of data centers could attract socially responsible investment into Africa’s power infrastructure, improving both reliability and sustainability. The expansion of data centers often brings innovative power solutions including integration of renewable energy sources and advanced grid management technologies. This convergence of digital infrastructure requirements with clean energy development creates potential for transforming both sectors simultaneously.

Several African countries are already leveraging renewable energy to power data hubs. Kenya’s Naivasha geothermal zone will host a 100 megawatt green data center supported by one billion dollars in investment from Microsoft and G42, positioning the facility within the Olkaria geothermal field that produces approximately 800 megawatts. South Africa has integrated solar projects in Johannesburg and Cape Town to support data center operations, while Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Gabon are expanding renewable capacity to meet digital demand.

The Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) Mobile Economy Report 2023 estimated that smartphone adoption in sub Saharan Africa would rise from 51 percent in 2022 to 87 percent in 2030, driven by rising youth populations and more competitive mobile pricing. The same report predicted a near quadrupling of data usage per mobile by 2028, from 4.6 gigabytes per user per month to 18 gigabytes, underscoring the escalating computational demands.

Ayuk emphasized that every device loading digital content adds to computing loads, particularly as artificial intelligence applications proliferate. Machine learning algorithms, natural language processing, image recognition, and other AI driven services require exponentially more processing power than traditional web applications, intensifying pressure on data center infrastructure and underlying electricity supply systems.

Growing concerns over data sovereignty are also spurring some nations to require that certain sensitive data stays within national borders, further driving demand for local data centers. The AEC’s 2026 Outlook Report posits that development of cloud infrastructure in key markets like South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria could serve as nuclei to accelerate growth across the continent. As these hubs mature, they could support adjacent markets through regional connectivity while building technical expertise and operational capacity.

Ayuk concluded that investing in local data centers could address broader development goals from infrastructure improvement to economic growth and national security. Building and provisioning local data centers represents a powerful step toward solving some of government’s most pressing problems in any nation: improving infrastructure, growing the economy, and strengthening national security.

With strategic planning, Africa’s energy challenges could be transformed into opportunities, Ayuk argued, making data centers a key driver of the continent’s digital and power future. However, realizing this potential requires coordinated efforts among governments, energy companies, technology providers, and investors willing to commit capital to long term infrastructure development.

The power challenge remains acute across the continent. Of the 685 million people worldwide living without access to electricity, 590 million representing 86 percent live in Africa. Even in well served areas, electricity is neither cheap nor reliable as population and urbanization growth have outpaced power infrastructure development, placing additional strain on existing systems. Many African households still rely on alternative, less efficient energy sources such as biomass and kerosene for heating and cooking.

Ayuk has consistently advocated for Africa’s right to determine its own energy future through development of both conventional and renewable resources. The AEC Executive Chairman maintains that hydrocarbons, particularly natural gas, remain essential to Africa’s development pathway given the continent’s distinct challenge of energy poverty. He argues that the energy transition must reflect Africa’s starting point, infrastructure gaps, and development needs rather than adopting timelines appropriate for developed economies with existing robust energy infrastructure.

Through the African Energy Chamber, Ayuk has challenged what he describes as global energy double standards, where continued investment in oil and gas in Western economies pairs with pressure on African nations to abandon their own resources. At major energy forums across Africa, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and South America throughout 2025, he consistently argued that Africa must not be sidelined in global energy decision making.

At the MSGBC Oil, Gas and Power Conference in Dakar, Senegal, Ayuk delivered direct calls for accelerated investment in West Africa’s emerging gas provinces spanning Mauritania, Senegal, The Gambia, Guinea Bissau, and Guinea Conakry. He warned that delays in final investment decisions could undermine the region’s development momentum, urging governments and investors to treat gas as a development enabler rather than a transitional afterthought.

The AEC has long advocated the flexibility of natural gas to serve as a bridge fuel, alleviating shortages with quick ramp up and ramp down capabilities when renewable supplies fluctuate. This approach recognizes that while Africa will eventually rely primarily on renewable energy, the transition must occur on the continent’s own timetable, not that of Western countries who have benefited for centuries from fossil fuel exploitation.

Ayuk’s latest intervention on data centers extends this development focused energy narrative by identifying a market driven mechanism for attracting investment into power infrastructure. Unlike traditional development projects requiring donor financing or government budget allocations, data centers represent commercial enterprises with defined revenue models and investment returns, potentially making them more attractive to private capital.

The convergence of digital transformation and energy infrastructure development creates opportunities for innovative financing structures. International technology companies seeking to expand African operations require reliable power but could partner with energy developers on integrated solutions combining data center construction with dedicated power generation. Such arrangements could accelerate deployment of both digital and energy infrastructure simultaneously.

However, critics note that data center power requirements, while substantial, represent only a fraction of Africa’s total electrification needs. Successfully powering data hubs in major cities does not necessarily translate into extending grid access to rural communities or improving reliability for residential consumers. Without deliberate policy frameworks ensuring that data center related energy investments contribute to broader electrification goals, the digital economy could develop in isolation from efforts to address energy poverty.

Ayuk’s recognition in December 2025 among New African magazine’s 100 Most Influential Africans reflects his emergence as one of the continent’s most prominent advocates for African energy sovereignty. From flagship events such as African Energy Week to sustained media engagement and policy advocacy, he has amplified Africa’s voice in global energy discussions, helping to revitalize investment conversations across the continent.

Looking ahead, the question remains whether data center growth will genuinely catalyze broader power sector transformation or simply create islands of reliable electricity serving commercial operations while millions of households continue lacking access. The answer depends substantially on policy choices by African governments regarding how to structure incentives, regulate development, and ensure that commercial infrastructure investments generate spillover benefits for wider populations.

For now, Ayuk maintains that the digital revolution sweeping across Africa, despite the continent’s electricity challenges, demonstrates both the urgency of infrastructure development and the potential for market driven solutions to emerge when commercial imperatives align with development needs. Whether this optimism proves justified will become clearer as data center projects advance and their actual impact on surrounding energy systems becomes measurable.