African Energy Chamber Threatens Boycott Over Black Professional Exclusion

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) has threatened a targeted boycott of industry organisations it accuses of excluding Black professionals from hiring and leadership roles, naming Frontier Energy Network and its Africa Energies Summit as specific targets in an escalating dispute over racial discrimination in Africa’s oil and gas sector.

AEC Executive Chairman NJ Ayuk issued the warning in a statement on February 16, the second formal intervention by the Johannesburg-based chamber in less than two weeks on the subject. The first statement, released on February 5, had condemned the practice of hosting Africa-focused energy events outside the continent while hiring no Black staff, naming Frontier Energy Network’s Daniel Davidson directly. The February 16 statement marked an escalation, with Ayuk declaring the chamber was actively considering what he described as a targeted, lawful and selective boycott of institutions that refuse to commit to inclusive hiring practices.

The AEC’s specific grievance centres on the Africa Energies Summit, an annual event organised by Frontier Energy Network and held in London, which the chamber describes as holding the largest share of the African market while maintaining a pattern of excluding Black professionals from organisational and senior roles except when Africans are needed as event sponsors. Ayuk said Davidson has been questioned on the matter before but has refused to reverse what the AEC characterised as a practice of excluding Black professionals.

Frontier Energy Network has not publicly responded to the AEC’s allegations. Its website describes the Africa Energies Summit as a neutral forum in London where Africa’s upstream sector engages pragmatically with investors, partners and policymakers, and states that its 2026 agenda has been rebuilt around delegate feedback to include more independents, capital-deploying investors and regulators prepared to discuss fiscal terms and local content.

The AEC framed the dispute as a direct contradiction of the local content principles that African governments are pursuing through regulatory bodies such as the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Angola’s Agência Nacional de Petróleo, Gás e Biocombustíveis (ANPG) and the Petroleum Commission Ghana. Ayuk argued that organisations earning the majority of their revenue from African markets, governments and capital cannot credibly benefit from those markets while denying fair employment to African professionals.

The chamber said it will engage African ministers, regulators and industry leaders in the coming weeks to seek binding commitments to inclusive hiring and equal opportunity. Where those commitments are absent, Ayuk said the AEC will exercise its lawful right to protest and may call on African governments and private sector actors to withhold participation from non-compliant events and organisations.

The chamber also used the statements to reinforce its broader defence of oil and gas development as essential to Africa’s economic future, pushing back against what it described as anti-fossil fuel pressure from Western activists. Ayuk argued that oil and gas revenues fund the schools, roads and universities that underpin African development and that the continent cannot afford to adopt energy restriction policies that weaken economies and destroy jobs.

The AEC cited the rise of African-led energy companies including Seplat Energy, Oando, Etu Energias, First E&P, ND Western and Renaissance Energy as evidence that local content policies, when implemented effectively, produce globally competitive African leadership within the sector. The chamber described these companies as having been built from careers developed inside major international oil companies and global service firms, and said the same pathways must remain open and actively cultivated.

For Ghana, the AEC’s advocacy carries direct relevance. The Petroleum Commission Ghana is named in the statement as an institution that must continue to prioritise African participation. Ghana’s upstream sector, which encompasses the Jubilee, TEN and Sankofa offshore fields operated by a consortium including Tullow Oil, Aker Energy, GNPC and others, is subject to local content regulations requiring minimum Ghanaian participation in all sector activities.

The AEC’s intervention arrives as African nations collectively push for greater resource sovereignty and value retention in their extractive sectors. President Mahama’s commitment at the 39th African Union (AU) Summit last week to ban raw mineral and unprocessed cocoa exports by 2030 reflects the same underlying tension between foreign commercial interest and African ownership that the AEC is confronting in the energy events sector.