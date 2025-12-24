African Energy Chamber Launches Clean Cooking Currency to Channel Climate Finance to Households

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with (B)energy, developer of the ccCASH initiative, to establish a continent wide mechanism for clean cooking finance. The partnership, announced on December 23, 2025, seeks to accelerate the adoption of sustainable cooking solutions across Africa by bringing climate finance directly to households.

Africa faces a critical energy challenge, with over 200 million households still relying on polluting fuels such as firewood, charcoal, and kerosene. Despite progress in clean cookstove programmes, adoption has been constrained by weak incentives, limited access to climate finance, and fragmented investment structures.

Under the MOU, the AEC and (B)energy will position ccCASH as a continent wide clean cooking currency, rewarding households directly for verified climate, health, and social outcomes from clean cooking technologies. The ccCASH platform provides a shared digital infrastructure for monitoring, reporting, and verifying emissions reductions and social co benefits across diverse technologies, including biogas, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), ethanol, and electric cooking solutions. Its technology neutral design ensures scale, inclusion, and equitable access for households, small technology providers, and service companies often excluded from traditional carbon markets.

“Clean cooking is not just a technology challenge, it is an income, incentives and financing challenge,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC. “ccCASH delivers a scalable, African driven pathway to mobilize climate finance while generating measurable social, economic and climate benefits”.

“Partnering with the African Energy Chamber is a defining moment for ccCASH,” said Katrin Puetz, Chief Executive Officer of (B)energy. “It gives us the platform to scale a new mindset in the clean cooking sector while bringing together energy and mining companies, governments and development partners”.

By aggregating verified household level impact, ccCASH supports government climate commitments, including Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), while unlocking new opportunities for private sector investment, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) participation, and high integrity Article 6 aligned climate finance.

Through this partnership, the AEC will champion ccCASH as a flagship initiative across its pan African network, driving high level advocacy, visibility, and alignment with national energy transition, climate, and clean cooking strategies. ccCASH will lead platform development, technical implementation, and engagement with governments, development partners, and the private sector.

In early 2026, the AEC and (B)energy will convene a high level webinar inviting corporates, investors, development partners, and governments to actively engage with ccCASH. The session will outline concrete pathways to participate in pilots, co investment, and national rollouts, positioning ccCASH as a practical entry point for corporate social responsibility (CSR), ESG, and high integrity climate finance linked directly to household impact across Africa.

The initiative comes amid growing momentum for clean cooking solutions in Africa. At the Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit held in Tanzania in January 2025, African leaders made bold commitments to implement clean cooking energy solutions to offset the devastating effects of open fire cooking, which kills roughly 600,000 women and children annually across the continent.

The MOU represents a shared vision to establish ccCASH as a long term, continent wide mechanism, accelerating clean cooking adoption, strengthening service ecosystems, and delivering inclusive economic and environmental benefits across Africa.