African Economists Press for Debt Reform at Global Financial Meetings

As finance ministers and central bank governors gather in Washington for the 2025 World Bank and IMF Annual Meetings running through October 18, African economists are pushing for fundamental reforms to address debt burdens that continue constraining development across the continent. Yet expectations remain modest for breakthrough agreements on the most critical issues.

Rob Floyd, Director of Innovation and Digital Policy at the African Center for Economic Transformation (ACET), offered a measured assessment of what African nations should anticipate from this year’s meetings. While acknowledging that addressing debt issues remains on the agenda, Floyd emphasized the need for realism about potential outcomes.

“It is great that Ministers of Finance and central bank governors will be addressing issues related to debt, but we must also remain realistic,” Floyd said in responses to questions from NewsGhana. “While there will be some announcements, there is no expectation of breakthroughs on the critical issues around cost of capital, reforms to the Common Framework, or the World Bank shareholding review.”

The meetings come as African countries face mounting debt service obligations. According to recent analyses, African nations are expected to pay approximately $79 billion in debt service during 2025, with more than half of these payments going to private creditors. This limits government capacity to invest in infrastructure, health, education, and other essential services.

ACET research has explored the potential development impact of capping Africa’s debt costs at lower levels, suggesting that reducing borrowing costs to between 5 and 14 percent could dramatically improve access to essential services. However, Floyd acknowledged that achieving such caps would require significant global cooperation.

“This would require global cooperation and new approaches to debt,” Floyd explained. “It will not happen overnight, but new approaches can be achieved through collective action by borrowers, innovative approaches by the G20 and G7, and strong support from the World Bank, IMF and the United Nations.”

Some advocates are calling for a “debt convention” where international principles on debt costs would be formally agreed upon. ACET’s research aims to inform these conversations by providing evidence on the potential development gains that could result from action on debt burdens.

The question of reform within the World Bank and IMF themselves remains contentious. Current voting structures largely reflect the immediate post World War II global order, with African nations holding limited influence despite representing a significant portion of the institutions’ client countries.

Floyd argued that the World Bank and IMF need to move beyond incremental adjustments. “We believe that the World Bank and IMF need to move from a very incremental type of reform, where the voting power of countries is mostly stagnant, reflecting an immediate post World War II world, to reallocation of IMF quotas and World Bank voting shares,” he said.

ACET outlined multiple options for such reforms in a June 2025 report on reforming the IMF Quota system and World Bank voting shares. However, Floyd acknowledged these represent medium term objectives rather than imminent changes, noting the importance of starting discussions now even if implementation takes years.

The G20 presidency transition from South Africa to the United States in 2026 raises questions about continuity on African debt reform priorities. South Africa’s presidency has emphasized the cost of capital issue, which directly affects African countries’ ability to finance development without accumulating unsustainable debt burdens.

Floyd expressed hope that future G20 presidencies would maintain focus on these issues, pointing to legacy initiatives that transcend individual presidencies. He cited the G20 Compact with Africa, launched by Germany’s 2017 G20 Presidency, as an example of sustained cross presidency commitment.

“As with all G20 presidency transitions, there will no doubt be some changes in priorities, but in the same vein, there are legacy priorities that transcend presidencies,” Floyd noted. “The South Africans have put a lot of emphasis on the cost of capital, which is critically important in the context of the debt reform agenda. We are very hopeful that future G20 presidencies will continue that focus.”

The meetings feature events on borrower coordination and credit ratings, which ACET is co organizing. These sessions reflect continued interest in addressing structural issues affecting African countries’ access to affordable capital markets.

Credit rating agencies have faced criticism for assessments that some analysts argue systematically disadvantage African economies, leading to higher borrowing costs than economic fundamentals might justify. However, rating agencies maintain their methodologies reflect genuine risk factors including political stability, institutional capacity, and economic diversification.

The tension between immediate crisis response and longer term structural reform continues characterizing discussions around African debt. While some countries face acute debt distress requiring immediate attention, broader systemic issues around capital costs and institutional governance demand sustained advocacy beyond any single meeting.

Floyd’s assessment suggests that African stakeholders view the Annual Meetings as one step in an ongoing process rather than a decisive moment. Success will be measured not by dramatic announcements this week but by whether momentum builds toward substantive reforms in voting power, capital cost reduction, and improved debt restructuring mechanisms.

The challenge lies in maintaining pressure for change while managing realistic expectations about the pace of reform in institutions where decision making power remains concentrated among wealthy nations. African finance ministers and central bank governors attending the meetings must balance advocacy for structural change with immediate needs for concessional financing and debt relief.

Events organized around the meetings provide platforms for African stakeholders to articulate reform priorities to international audiences. Whether these conversations translate into concrete policy changes depends partly on sustained coordination among African countries and their ability to build coalitions with other developing nations facing similar challenges.

For now, the 2025 meetings represent another chapter in longstanding debates about fair representation, equitable capital costs, and responsive debt mechanisms. The outcomes will likely be incremental rather than transformative, continuing a pattern that has characterized these institutions’ engagement with African concerns for decades.