African Development Fund Approves Additional Funding for Liberia Hydropower Project

The Board of Directors of the African Development Fund approved an additional loan of 7.41 million dollars to complete implementation of the Renewable Energy for Electrification project in Liberia during a meeting in Abidjan. The African Development Fund is the concessional lending window of the African Development Bank Group.

The additional financing will cover cost overruns for construction of the hydropower plant and related infrastructure, as well as project management cost overruns related to implementation delays. The facility will also support underfunded activities, including implementation of the Gender Action Plan, to ensure achievement of safeguards and project outputs.

The Liberia Renewable Energy for Electrification project is a joint initiative of the Liberian government and the African Development Bank. The project was approved on 31 October 2019, financing agreements were signed on 29 January 2020, and project implementation began in March 2021.

The centerpiece is construction of a run of river hydropower plant with capacity of 9.34 megawatts in the Gbedin Falls area of Nimba County. Once operational, the plant will generate approximately 56.5 gigawatt hours per year, equivalent to 6.9 percent of Liberia’s national electricity supply.

The plant will be connected to an eight kilometer 33 kilovolt evacuation line and two transformer substations, as well as to a cross border transmission line. A 15 kilometer permanent access road and an eight kilometer temporary road to the hydropower site will be built to ensure access to the power plant site.

The project also calls for installation of 50 kilometers of distribution lines and the connection of 6,650 households to the power grid in Nimba and Bong County. When completed, the project will expand electricity access to about 60,000 people, many of whom have never had grid connection.

African Development Bank officials noted that without this additional financing, key components risked delay, potentially affecting electricity delivery to thousands of households. The supplemental funding addresses rising construction costs and expenses linked to project management delays.

The additional loan ensures full implementation of the Gender Action Plan, which supports women’s participation in project activities, skills training for women in technical fields, and gender sensitive community engagement. Environmental and social safeguards, such as ecosystem protection, community engagement, and resettlement support, will also be fully implemented.

By adding clean electricity generation capacity, Liberia moves closer to meeting its national renewable energy and climate goals. The hydropower plant will provide affordable, sustainable electricity and reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels.

The project is central to Liberia’s long term strategy to diversify its energy mix, reduce reliance on expensive diesel generation, and provide reliable power to rural communities. The African Development Fund’s additional funding underscores the Bank’s long term commitment to strengthening Liberia’s energy sector and supporting sustainable development.

Once completed, the Gbedin Falls project will stand as a cornerstone of Liberia’s renewable energy infrastructure, bringing improved living standards to tens of thousands of people in previously underserved communities.