African Development Bank partners Japanese firm to deploy drones across continent

The African Development Bank has signed a cooperation agreement with Japanese drone manufacturer Aerosense Inc. to advance technology solutions for Africa’s infrastructure and development challenges.

The partnership was formalized during the ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development in Yokohama, with AfDB Vice President Solomon Quaynor and Aerosense CEO Kohtaro Sabe signing the framework agreement.

The collaboration establishes coordinated action between the institutions, focusing on co-financing opportunities and promoting sustainable infrastructure solutions across African countries. Aerosense’s drone technology was selected through a competitive process under AfDB’s Sustainable Road Maintenance Program for Africa.

Under the agreement, AfDB will work with governments to facilitate project coordination, raise awareness about drone applications, and build local technical capacity. The bank will also explore debt and equity financing options to support drone-related initiatives across the continent.

Aerosense will conduct market demand studies and technical feasibility assessments tailored to Africa’s diverse geographical conditions. The Japanese company will identify deployment opportunities where drone solutions can deliver maximum impact for infrastructure development.

“The program is a bold response to Africa’s growing infrastructure challenges,” Quaynor explained. “By partnering with Aerosense, we will not only promote efficient road management but also explore drone applications in disaster response, flood control, agriculture, and medical supply delivery.”

The partnership extends beyond road maintenance to encompass multiple sectors where drone technology could transform service delivery. Applications include monitoring flood-prone areas, supporting agricultural productivity assessments, and enabling medical supply deliveries to remote communities.

Sabe expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration’s potential impact across Africa. “It is a great honor to serve the people of Africa with our Japanese technology to enhance their quality of life,” he stated. “We look forward to working with AfDB to build a better future together.”

The agreement represents a significant step in bringing advanced technology solutions to address Africa’s infrastructure gaps. Many African countries struggle with inadequate road networks, limited disaster preparedness systems, and challenges in reaching remote areas with essential services.

Drone technology offers cost-effective solutions for infrastructure monitoring, maintenance planning, and emergency response coordination. The partnership could help African governments leverage these capabilities without requiring massive upfront investments in traditional infrastructure.

The collaboration aligns with broader international efforts to support African development through technology transfer and capacity building. Japan’s TICAD initiative has facilitated numerous partnerships between Japanese companies and African institutions over recent years.

AfDB’s involvement ensures that drone deployment projects will align with continental development priorities and receive appropriate financial support. The bank’s experience in infrastructure financing could help scale successful pilot projects across multiple countries.

Success of the partnership could encourage similar technology collaborations between African development institutions and international firms. The focus on knowledge sharing and local capacity building aims to ensure sustainable technology adoption rather than temporary solutions.