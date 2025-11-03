African Development Bank Approves €117 Million for Benin Municipalities

The African Development Bank Group has approved EUR 117 million in financing to transform Benin’s 77 municipalities into centres of private investment and job creation through a programme running from 2026 to 2031.

The Board of Directors greenlit the Support Programme for the Economic Development of Local Authorities (PADECT) on 24 October, marking what officials describe as the bank’s first subnational financing initiative in the West African nation. Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How officiated the announcement.

The financing package comprises two loans: EUR 110 million from the African Development Bank and EUR 7 million from the African Development Fund, the institution’s concessional window. Benin’s Ministry of the Economy and Finance will oversee implementation through its Economic and Financial Programme Monitoring Unit.

Robert Masumbuko, Country Manager of the African Development Bank Group in Benin, emphasized the historic nature of the project. He congratulated national authorities for the innovation and expressed pride in supporting Benin’s development trajectory.

The programme aims to strengthen municipal capacity to implement annual investment plans while facilitating access to financing for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) through the Small and Medium sized Enterprise Development Agency and the Investment and Guarantee Fund for Small and Medium sized Enterprises.

Digital infrastructure forms a central component of PADECT. The initiative plans to deploy telecommunications infrastructure across 89 public facilities, including town halls, schools, universities and hospitals. Mobile network coverage will extend to 114 localities currently without service, while 65 community digital points will provide affordable internet access and digital services in municipal centres.

These digital hubs aim to help residents, particularly youth and women, access digital skills training, electronic governance platforms and online business opportunities. Officials believe the digital inclusion component will boost innovation, facilitate remote education and healthcare, and enable municipalities to adopt data driven governance approaches.

Climate action represents another key pillar. The programme will strengthen environmental initiatives through the National Disaster Response Fund and the National Environment and Climate Fund, financing municipal climate prevention projects and environmental protection activities with particular emphasis on initiatives led by women. The programme targets at least 30 percent female representation across its components.

Ammar Kessab, Principal Programme Officer at the African Development Bank, described PADECT as a strategic upgrade in the institution’s support approach. He noted the shift from activity based financing to performance based financing, with the programme utilizing a results based approach featuring nine disbursement linked indicators.

PADECT aligns with Benin’s National Decentralisation and Devolution Policy 2024 to 2033 and the country’s long term development vision, Benin 2060 ALAFIA. The decentralization framework aims to strengthen local governance and transfer greater authority and resources to municipal administrations.

Benin’s economy recorded robust growth of 7.5 percent in 2024, positioning local authorities as potential drivers of continued economic transformation. The programme addresses persistent challenges many municipalities face, including limited fiscal autonomy and inadequate access to financing.

Beyond Benin’s borders, the African Development Bank views PADECT as a scalable model for subnational economic transformation across Africa. The integrated approach combining governance reform, infrastructure development, digital inclusion and environmental sustainability offers potential lessons for other nations seeking to unlock local government potential.

The initiative comes as Benin positions itself for broader development goals. By equipping local authorities with tools and resources to attract investment, officials hope to reduce regional disparities and ensure economic opportunities are distributed more evenly across the country.