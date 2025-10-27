African Content Must Be Affordable and Mobile, Says Wi-Flix CEO

Wi-Flix CEO Louis Manu has called for affordable, mobile friendly African content with global reach, speaking at Mobile World Congress Africa 2025 in Kigali, Rwanda.

Manu, co-founder and chief executive officer of the streaming platform, addressed tech leaders, investors, and creators about transforming Africa’s digital entertainment landscape. He emphasized that Wi-Flix aims to bridge the gap between local creators and international audiences.

The executive declared that African stories deserve global recognition. He explained that Wi-Flix started by making content affordable and accessible through mobile devices. According to Manu, “In Africa, the mobile phone isn’t just a device, it’s the cinema.” He noted that mobile phones serve multiple functions including television, classroom, and lifestyle tool across the continent.

Wi-Flix currently operates in Ghana, Nigeria, and Kenya with over four million users. The platform has partnered with more than 200 African content creators, providing them monthly payments, which Manu described as rare in Africa’s content ecosystem.

Manu positioned Wi-Flix as an empowerment platform rather than merely a streaming service. He explained that the company connects investors with content creators to unlock Africa’s creative economy by linking local stories to international platforms and investors.

The company has established partnerships beyond Africa. In April, Wi-Flix launched a collaboration with Prime Video in the United Kingdom (UK), giving African content access to over 290 million global viewers. Additionally, Wi-Flix signed a deal with Whalebox, formerly Foxhole, placing African films and series on 74 million devices worldwide.

Manu argued that Africa’s content industry contributes significantly to economic growth beyond entertainment value. He stated that the global creative economy generates over 51 billion dollars, urging Africa to claim its share. He projected the industry could employ five million people and contribute billions to Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

However, Manu acknowledged structural challenges including weak monetization models, limited infrastructure, inadequate intellectual property protection, and distribution obstacles. He framed these challenges as opportunities for innovation and collaboration.

Manu outlined Wi-Flix’s three pillar strategy covering collaboration among creators and investors, innovation through technologies like artificial intelligence and blockchain, and inclusivity ensuring access regardless of income or geography.

He reflected on Africa’s storytelling heritage, referencing childhood memories of Lord Kumasi stories. Manu emphasized that authentic African stories from cities like Lagos, Kumasi, and Nairobi deserve global attention without fictional constructs.