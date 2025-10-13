African Construction Summit Pushes Continental Integration Through AI and Sustainability

Africa’s construction and real estate sectors need to stop thinking nationally and start thinking continentally, according to industry leaders who gathered in Accra for the 2nd African Continental Engineering, Architecture, Construction and Real Estate Summit that concluded recently.

The summit, themed “Integrating Sustainable Built Environment for Socio-Economic Transformation Through the Use of New Generation Technology and Generative Artificial Intelligence,” brought together over 300 in-person participants from Ghana, Nigeria, Uganda, and the United States. It’s the kind of gathering that happens when an entire industry realizes it’s been operating in fragmented silos for too long.

Daniel Kontie, convener of ACEACRES 2024 and CEO of the organizing company Africa Continental Engineering & Construction Network Ltd, made the case bluntly: integrating makes the cake no longer a national cake but a continental cake bigger than what anyone can bite, creating opportunities for all industry players. It’s a compelling argument in a continent where artificial borders often prevent the kind of collaboration that could accelerate development.

The summit tackled everything from AI’s impact on construction to sustainability practices and how industry inefficiencies affect housing and infrastructure delivery across Africa. These aren’t abstract concerns; they’re the practical challenges that determine whether Africa can build the infrastructure it needs to support economic growth and improve living standards for its rapidly growing population.

High-profile participants included keynote speaker Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, and Prof. Taddeo Rusoke, a climate governance expert from Uganda. Ghana’s contingent featured Ing. Isaac Bedu, Registrar of the Engineering Council, and representatives from professional associations spanning electrical contractors, quarry operators, and real estate brokers.

What made the summit particularly valuable was its focus on practical outcomes rather than just theoretical discussions. Sponsors connected with manufacturers, distributors, and end consumers through business-to-business and business-to-consumer networking. Some sealed partnership deals on the spot, while others identified new business opportunities or met potential investors. That’s the kind of tangible result that justifies taking time away from projects to attend a conference.

Participants gained access to cutting-edge insights on industry trends, learned from successful case studies, and built relationships with potential employers, employees, or mentors. For an industry often criticized for being slow to adopt new technologies and practices, creating spaces where innovation gets shared and partnerships form is crucial.

The summit exposed a fundamental tension in African construction and real estate: the continent has enormous infrastructure needs and growing demand for housing, yet the industry remains fragmented along national lines. Engineers in Ghana might be solving problems that Ugandan engineers already addressed, or Nigerian contractors might have access to technologies that could transform projects in other countries, but information doesn’t flow efficiently across borders.

Event partners included Ghana’s Institution of Engineering and Technology, the Association of Building and Civil Engineering Contractors of Ghana, the Ghana Electrical Contractors Association, and the Nigerian Society of Engineers, among others. This kind of cross-border institutional collaboration represents exactly the integration the summit advocates.

Kontie emphasized the need to rotate the summit across the African continent, though he stated that the third edition will remain in Ghana before potentially moving to Nigeria or Uganda in subsequent years. It’s a strategic approach that ensures different African markets get exposure to the latest thinking while building a truly continental network.

The organizing company, Africa Continental Engineering & Construction Network Ltd, has set an ambitious vision: becoming one of Africa’s top five built environment brands within ten years while creating strong continental integration through professional and intergovernmental networking. Whether they achieve that goal depends largely on whether the industry moves from talking about integration to actually implementing it.

For Africa’s construction and real estate sectors, the challenge isn’t recognizing what needs to happen; it’s overcoming the inertia, regulatory barriers, and vested interests that keep things fragmented. Summits like ACEACRES create momentum and connections, but transforming an industry requires sustained effort beyond two-day conferences.

The question is whether participants will return to their respective countries and actually work toward continental integration, or whether national priorities and existing business models will reassert themselves. African construction has the talent, the demand, and increasingly the capital to build world-class infrastructure. What it needs now is the kind of seamless collaboration across borders that makes continental integration more than just a conference theme.