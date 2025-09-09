African CFOs Convene in Accra for Continental Summit

Africa’s top financial executives will gather in Accra next month for a landmark conference addressing profit strategies, risk management, and business scalability across the rapidly evolving continent.

The Conference of African Chief Finance Officers (CACFO) will take place November 3-4 at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel, bringing together finance leaders from across Africa to discuss critical challenges facing corporate financial management in an increasingly dynamic economic environment.

President John Dramani Mahama will serve as special guest of honor at the event, which organizers describe as a niche platform for business finance leaders to explore strategies, share best practices, and build meaningful partnerships that drive continental growth.

The conference theme “Profit, Risks & Scalability: The African CFO on a Continent in Flux” reflects the complex operating environment facing financial executives as they navigate economic uncertainty, regulatory changes, and emerging market opportunities across the 54-nation continent.

High-profile participants include Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Ghana’s Finance Minister; Dr. Johnson Asiama, Governor of the Bank of Ghana; and Essoè Georges Barcola, Togo’s Minister of Finance and Economy, demonstrating significant government engagement with private sector financial leadership.

The corporate delegation features prominent executives including Ayo Adepoju, Group CFO of pan-African banking giant Ecobank; Tsholofelo Molefe, Group CFO of telecommunications leader MTN; and Hassatou Diop N’Sele, Vice President for Finance and CFO of the African Development Bank Group.

Former Maldivian President H.E. Mohammed Nasheed, now Secretary General of the Climate Vulnerable Forum, will address the intersection of climate risk and financial planning, reflecting growing concern about environmental factors in corporate strategy.

Key programming includes a policy leaders dialogue offering finance chiefs direct engagement with fiscal and monetary policymakers, plenary sessions with keynote speeches, fireside chats, and specialized panels addressing sector-specific challenges.

The conference will feature a dedicated panel for young and aspiring CFOs, acknowledging the need for succession planning and skills development in Africa’s financial leadership pipeline. A female financial leaders dialogue will spotlight women shaping the continent’s economic landscape.

The CACFO marketplace will provide structured networking opportunities for business development through face-to-face access to corporate financial leaders from diverse industries and markets across Africa.

A highlight of the gathering will be the Africa Finance Leaders Awards and Reception, celebrating outstanding contributions of CFOs and finance leaders in both corporate and government roles. The awards recognize excellence in financial stewardship, innovation, and leadership.

The conference is organized collaboratively by the Conference of African Chief Finance Officers, the International CFO Alliance, the University of Ghana Business School, and global consulting firm KPMG, reflecting broad institutional support for African financial leadership development.

The timing coincides with increasing focus on African economic integration and financial market development, as continental trade agreements and digital financial services create new opportunities and challenges for corporate finance professionals.

Ghana’s selection as host venue reflects the country’s position as a regional financial hub and its stable economic environment, making Accra an attractive location for high-level business gatherings.

The event addresses growing recognition that CFOs play crucial roles not only in traditional financial management but also in strategic planning, risk assessment, and organizational sustainability in Africa’s evolving business landscape.

Registration and participation details are available through the conference website at www.cacfo.org or by contacting organizers at [email protected].